News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil selloff puts crude near 'inflection point' as investors weigh inflation outlook

Crude is near a "clear inflection point" as a selloff pulls the U.S. benchmark back below $100 a barrel, a technical analyst says.

Shell CEO Warns Parts of Europe May Need to Ration Energy

As energy prices skyrocket, Ben van Beurden says Europe faces an uncertain winter.

Earth-warming emissions vary dramatically across U.S. oil and gas companies, report says

Oil and gas producers have control over the emissions they spew into the atmosphere, including potent methane, simply with operational decision-making: report.

Natural Gas Ends Lower on Above-Normal Storage Rise

Natural gas finished 1.3% lower at $6.600/mmBtu in a market that may have gotten ahead of itself in hoping hot weather would offset weak LNG exports following the closure of a Texas liquefaction plant.

Global Natural-Gas Markets Are Getting Scared

LNG spot market prices have shot up in recent weeks, but could have much further to go if Russia closes its pipeline to Germany.

After Defeating Exxon, Engine No. 1 Works With Big Oil on Emissions

Following outreach by the activist investor, ConocoPhillips, Devon and Pioneer are joining a U.N.-backed group working to cut methane emissions.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight with the latest on Budderfly, Warren Buffett's most recent buy of Occidental Petroleum, and more, in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Microsoft, Alaska Airlines Back CO2-to-Jet-Fuel Technology

Twelve says its fuel could shrink the carbon footprint of business travel, but supply is far from commercial scale.

Big-Name Investors Pour Billions Into Clean Hydrogen Projects

The newest wager is on a Nebraska startup trying to upend the burgeoning industry of clean hydrogen with a process that uses natural gas but traps carbon by producing an ingredient vital for everyday products like car tires.

U.S. Oil and Fuel Inventories Surge Higher

Crude-oil stockpiles rose by 3.3 million barrels, to 427.1 million barrels, and are now only about 5% below the five-year average, the EIA said. Analysts had predicted stockpiles would fall by 900,000 barrels.

