WTI
Delayed  -  12:18 2022-07-22 am EDT
97.21 USD   +1.05%
12:28aADB Cuts India Growth Forecast to 7.2% for FY23
MT
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/21Oriental Interest Logs Higher Profit, Revenue in Fiscal Q3
MT
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

07/22/2022 | 12:16am EDT
U.S. oil prices settle with a more than 3% loss as weak gasoline demand allows fuel inventories to rise

Oil futures fall sharply on Thursday, with U.S. prices logging their lowest finish in a week as a counter-seasonal rise in U.S. gasoline inventories highlighted worries about energy demand. 

 
Spain, Portugal Push Back on EU Plan to Trim Gas Use

The plan would require countries to curb their natural-gas consumption by 15% in an emergency situation, but the nations say it doesn't account for differences between European countries. 

 
Analysts Expect 48-Billion-Cubic-Foot Rise in U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Government data are expected to show that U.S. natural gas inventories increased by 48 billion cubic feet in the latest week, according to a survey of analysts. 

 
Nord Stream Resumption Brings Relief to European Executives

While the Russian natural-gas pipeline is pumping again, industries remain worried about supplies ahead of winter. 

 
High Gas Prices Have Fuel Makers Raking In Cash

Valero Energy, Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66 are set to collectively bring in about $14 billion in cash from operations this quarter, analysts estimate. 

 
Heat Wave Sends U.S. Natural-Gas Prices Soaring

Some of the hottest weather on record is lifting natural-gas prices, reversing last month's plunge and reviving a key driver of inflation as power plants guzzle the fuel to keep air conditioners humming. 

 
Russia Resumes Nord Stream Natural-Gas Supply to Europe

The restart of the pipeline buys time for governments to decouple from the Kremlin's exports amid what they expect will be an increasingly unreliable supply of energy heading into the winter. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on the impact of crude prices on companies that produce and/or refine crude, PetroRio's earnings, and more, in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
Biden Calls Climate 'an Emergency' as He Prepares Executive Actions

The president's comments at a former coal plant come as his climate-change agenda stalls in Congress and millions live under a heat alert. 

 
Woodside Second-Quarter Output Up 60%, Ends Sangomar Selldown Talks

Woodside Energy Group reported a 60% rise in second-quarter production of oil and natural gas, aided by a first contribution from assets acquired through its takeover of BHP Group Ltd.'s petroleum business.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 36.81 Delayed Quote.-11.78%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.85% 104.75 Delayed Quote.35.64%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION -2.64% 86.45 Delayed Quote.38.76%
PHILLIPS 66 -1.89% 85.21 Delayed Quote.17.60%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.23% 361.4103 Real-time Quote.97.91%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 6.92% 58.0046 Delayed Quote.-27.61%
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION -4.69% 104.15 Delayed Quote.45.49%
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD -0.45% 31 Delayed Quote.47.88%
WTI 1.02% 97.214 Delayed Quote.35.42%
