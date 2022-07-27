News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil ends lower; natural gas at highest in 7 weeks

Oil futures end lower on Tuesday as worries about a recession dulls demand expectations, while natural-gas prices notch their highest finish in seven weeks after Russia says it will cut supplies to Europe.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Declined in DOE Data, Analysts Say

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories declined by 700,000 barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles decrease by 100,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

Ukraine's State Energy Firm Nears Default

Naftogaz said it was near default after the government rejected its request to make payments to Western lenders.

Europe Agrees to Cut Natural-Gas Consumption as Russia Crimps Supplies

The deal calls for countries to voluntarily reduce their use of the fuel by 15% starting next month, and says the target could become mandatory in an emergency.

Analysis: Record Refining Margins to Boost 2Q Profits for Oil Majors

Fuel-refining margins were expected to boost second quarter earnings for major oil companies, extending an already extraordinary bonanza period which is likely to be questioned by governments as cash-strapped consumers suffer at the pumps.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on the surge in natural gas prices, Brazilian electricity consumption, and more, in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

DOE to Lend GM Joint Venture $2.5 Billion for Battery-Cell Plants

The loan, which would help fund plants that the venture is developing in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan, is part of the Biden administration's plans to jump-start the market for electric cars.

Shell Says It Will Proceed With Jackdaw Gas Project

Company decides to move forward with the development, which has been opposed by environmental groups, and says it could produce more than 6% of expected U.K. North Sea gas by mid-decade.

Russia to Cut Europe's Gas Flow via Nord Stream to 20%

The move raises new questions about Europe's ability to sock away enough gas for the winter.

German Lessons for the Energy Transition

The shift toward sustainable power sources is making fossil fuel markets more brittle and uncertain.

