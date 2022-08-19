News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil prices climb for a second day; natural-gas futures end lower

Oil prices finish higher on Thursday, a day after posting their first gain in four sessions as traders digest a sharp drop in U.S. inventories, which has helped to offset concerns about the impact of slowing global economic growth. Meanwhile, natural-gas futures tease fresh 14-year highs on tight supplies in the U.S. and Europe before settling with a modest loss for the session.

Natural Gas Ends Lower Despite Small Storage Rise

U.S. natural gas prices concluded another volatile trading day with a slight decrease, despite government data showed a weekly storage injection that was much smaller than what analysts were expecting.

AGL Energy Returns to Full-Year Profit

AGL Energy Ltd. returned to profit at the end of a year marked by unplanned outages at several power plants and the collapse of a plan to break into two entities.

U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories Seen Up in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. natural-gas inventories rose last week by 35 billion cubic feet, a below-normal amount, as hot weather persisted in many regions including Texas and the Northeast.

A Top Gas Producer Considers Cutting Exports, but Timing Couldn't Be Worse

Australia could demand some exporters redirect natural gas to domestic buyers, straining global energy supply further.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on U.K. gas producers, Pantheon Resources's recent drilling and more in latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Oil Giants Must Face Climate-Liability Suits in States, Appeals Court Rules

In a setback for companies such as Exxon, Chevron and Shell, the decision is the sixth this year to find that climate lawsuits should play out in state, not federal courts.

U.S. Oil and Gasoline Inventories Drop Sharply

Oil supplies surprisingly fell by 7.1 million barrels, to 425 million barrels, to drop about 6% below the five-year average, compared with analysts' estimates that crude stockpiles would rise by 100,000 barrels from the prior week.

Iran Renews Demands for U.S. Guarantees in Nuclear Deal Talks

Tehran seeks assurances that Western companies investing in Iran would be protected if the U.S. withdraws from a pact again, but Western diplomats warn that the sides may not reach a deal if Iran doesn't show flexibility.

Germany's Uniper Reports Heavy Loss Over Russian Gas-Supply Cuts

The country's largest Russian-gas importer posted a net loss of more than $12.6 billion for the first half of the year, hit hard after Moscow slashed deliveries to Germany from June.

