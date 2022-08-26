Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  12:27 2022-08-26 am EDT
93.35 USD   +0.38%
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

08/26/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Oil futures end lower as traders weigh prospects for an Iran nuclear deal and OPEC output cuts

Oil futures end lower on Thursday as traders continue to weigh the possibility of an Iran nuclear deal and potential output cuts by OPEC producers when they meet in less than two weeks. 

 
OPEC President Is Open to Cutting Oil Production

Momentum is building among oil producers behind the idea of cutting crude production to stabilize the market, with OPEC's president the latest to back Saudi Arabia's suggestion that the alliance might pump less. 

 
Natural Gas Gains Despite Large Storage Rise

U.S. natural gas prices finished a relatively quiet session up 0.5%. 

 
Energy Crisis Squeezes Europe's  Smaller Firms

Companies that form the backbone of the continent's economy are taking drastic steps to deal with soaring gas prices, with some business owners deciding to curb production or close up shop. 

 
WSJ+ Q&A Replay: 'California Burning' and What PG&E's Failures Mean for Us

Join WSJ's Katherine Blunt for a discussion of her new book "California Burning," covering PG&E's failed infrastructure, one of California's deadliest fires and the impact on energy stability in the U.S. 

 
Cnooc's First-Half Profit More Than Doubled as Revenue Jumped

Cnooc Ltd. said its first-half net profit more than doubled from a year earlier, as revenue grew strongly due to higher oil prices and stronger sales. 

 
Denbury's Buried Carbon Charm

The oil producer finds itself in just the right place at the right time. 

 
Analysis: Iran Nuclear Deal Won't Ease Oil-Supply Crisis Overnight

Negotiations between Iran and Western powers over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal have been hailed as being closer than ever. However significant sticking points remain, according to analysts. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Atmos Energy's emails to customers, Plug Power, and more, in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
South32 Returns to Annual Profit on Strong Commodity Prices

UPDATED: South32 Ltd. returned to annual profit and sharply increased its payout to shareholders, as the mining company benefited from strong prices for its commodities in the wake of the war in Ukraine.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 0015ET

