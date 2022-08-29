Log in
WTI
Delayed  -  01:20 2022-08-29 am EDT
94.13 USD   +1.26%
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

08/29/2022 | 12:16am EDT
West Virginia's Coal Dependence Drives Up Electric Bills

Coal used to keep utility rates low in West Virginia. More recently, it has caused them to rise faster than in most other states. 

 
Western Countries Breathe New Life Into Old Nuclear Plants

Governments have begun to muster the money and political support to keep decades-old reactors from shutting down, aiming to maintain a crucial source of low-carbon electricity as many economies face an energy crunch. 

 
Sinopec's Net Profit Rose Over 10% in First Half

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.'s net profit for the first half of the year rose 10% compared with the same period a year earlier, mainly due to significant improvement in its upstream business. 

 
Europe's Energy Crisis Threatens Glass Production

European businesses as diverse as car makers, bottle manufacturers and skyscraper builders-not to mention artisanal glassblowers-are preparing for a possible glass shortage if the loss of Russian gas throttles production. 

 
Oil futures up for the week as talk of OPEC+ output cuts offset pressure from potential Iran deal and Fed rate hikes

Oil prices finish higher Friday, scoring a gain for the week, buoyed by the possibility of OPEC+ production cuts, which helped to offset pressure from a potential rise in global supplies and worries about a slowdown in energy demand. 

 
TotalEnergies Sells Stake in Russian Gas Field

The oil giant's move came after the French government said it would seek to clarify whether the project was helping to produce fuel for Russian military aircraft. 

 
China's Scorching Heat and Hydropower Missteps Test Nation's Power Grid

Documents reveal how officials' underestimating a heat wave led to "lights out" on Shanghai's Bund. 

 
U.K. Energy Bills Set to Jump as Country Awaits New Leader

U.K. households will see the prices they pay for energy rise by 80% in October, a new blow to spending power that is likely to push the world's fifth-largest economy into contraction in the final months of the year. 

 
European Energy Rationing This Winter Is Looking Less Likely

The economic war with Russia is likely to keep prices high and send growth into reverse but the specter of rationing is fading. 

 
Greenbelt Capital Managing Partner Sees Long-Term Shift to A New Energy Economy

Greenbelt Capital's Glenn Jacobson predicts electricity ultimately will replace oil as the world's main energy commodity.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.31% 0.68411 Delayed Quote.-5.10%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.29% 1.16505 Delayed Quote.-13.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.10% 0.7644 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.18% 0.99165 Delayed Quote.-12.61%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.012493 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.16% 101.73 Delayed Quote.28.17%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.03% 0.61038 Delayed Quote.-10.28%
TOTALENERGIES SE -0.15% 53.96 Real-time Quote.20.91%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.69% 59.875 Delayed Quote.-20.54%
WTI 1.27% 94.126 Delayed Quote.23.33%
