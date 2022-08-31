Oil prices drop over 5% on economic worries as supply concerns ease

Oil futures drop by more than 5% on Tuesday, with worries over the economic outlook and energy demand, along with news reports that help to ease concerns over tight supplies, sending prices to their lowest finish in more than a week.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Declined in DOE Data, Analysts Say

U.S. crude-oil stockpiles are expected to have decreased by 1.2 million barrels from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal.

Exxon Escalates Dispute With Russia Over Barred Exit From Giant Oil Project

The U.S. oil company has notified Moscow it will sue unless the government lifts a decree banning Exxon from selling its stake in a venture in which it has invested for decades.

Europe Braces for Russia Gas Disruption This Week-and Years of Higher Energy Prices Ahead

As the Nord Stream natural-gas pipeline goes down again for maintenance, governments are preparing for the long-term impact of fuel scarcity.

First Solar to Invest $1.2 Billion in U.S. Plants, Spurred by Climate Law

The biggest U.S. solar-panel maker said it plans to spend as much as $1.2 billion to boost domestic manufacturing capacity by around 75%.

The Sun Will Keep Shining on Chinese Solar

China's solar firms dominate the industry and look to benefit from the global energy crisis and higher U.S. spending.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Cheniere's expansion, production of ethanol, and more, in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

PG&E Creditors Win $200 Million Bankruptcy Interest Appeal

A federal appeals court resuscitated a $200 million bankruptcy claim against PG&E Corp., ruling in favor of investment firms that argued the California utility underpaid them on accrued interest when it exited chapter 11 as a solvent company in 2020.

Woodside Profit Rises, Sharply Raises Dividend

Woodside Energy Group sharply raised its interim dividend, offering shareholders an early benefit from its recent acquisition of BHP Group's petroleum business.

Petroneft Shares Fall After Closing Russian Wells

UPDATED: Shares in Petroneft Resources opened sharply lower after the company said it was progressively shutting its wells at Russia's License 61, after Nord Imperial temporarily suspended the acceptance and transfer of oil from the field.

