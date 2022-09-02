News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Wildfires Break Out in California While Heat Wave Stresses Electric Grid

Triple-digit temperatures are expected in many parts of the state through the holiday weekend.

Oil prices settle at a two-week low as China imposes new lockdowns

Oil futures slide Thursday to their lowest settlement in two weeks after Chinese authorities lock down Chengdu, a city of 21 million in southwest China.

Gasoline Prices Extend Declines Into Labor Day Weekend

Canceled trips as well as concerns about slowing growth in the U.S. and abroad cut into demand for motor fuel.

U.K. Commits to Plan to Cap Price of Russian Oil

A top Russian official said the country would refuse to sell oil at a capped price, raising questions about the U.S.-led plan even with British support.

Shell, Exxon Mobil Sell California Oil and Gas Producer to German Asset Manager

Exxon Mobil and Shell are selling their stakes in one of California's largest oil and gas producers to German asset manager IKAV Capital Partners.

California Nuclear Plant Gets Extension in Last-Minute Vote

The state legislature passed a bill backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that would keep the Diablo Canyon plant operating another five years.

Europe Weighs Price Cap to Bring Down Electricity Prices

Energy ministers expected to discuss the idea at an emergency meeting next week.

Natural Gas Finishes Higher in Tight-Range Trading

Natural gas prices managed to end the session 1.5% higher at $9.262/mmBtu after some choppy, rangebound trading within the lower $9 region.

Lukoil Executive Dies After Falling From Moscow Hospital Window

Lukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov, who headed Russia's second-largest oil-and-gas company, died after falling from a sixth-floor window in a hospital in Moscow, according to Russian state media agency TASS.

Ukraine Decries TotalEnergies' Russia Dividend as 'Blood Money'

Advisers to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggest the French energy company reject the payment or redirect it to Ukrainian war victims.

