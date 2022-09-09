News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil futures end higher as a recent drop to 7-month lows left prices 'oversold'

Oil futures climb on Thursday, a day after a selloff on rising fears of a global slowdown pushed prices for the U.S. and global crude benchmarks to their lowest levels since January.

California's Last-Ditch Effort to Avoid Blackouts: Text Consumers

The state implored businesses and households to cut power-and paid some of them-in a successful last-minute bid to head off controlled power outages.

U.S. Oil Inventories Climb as Refiners Slow Down

U.S. inventories of crude oil climbed much more than expected, rising 8.8 million barrels, as refinery activity hit the brakes, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration.

Coal Power Falls as Prices Soar and China Stumbles

Global coal-fired power generation fell by 1.2% during the first half of 2022 from the same period last year, according to a report, as China's economic slowdown and the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine crimped demand.

Natural Gas Gains, Ending 3-Day, 15% Slide

Natural gas prices in the U.S. closed the session 0.9% higher at $7.915/mmBtu, which brings to an end a three-session, 15% drop in prices that was the largest three-day decline in ten weeks.

Companies Are Buying Large Numbers of Carbon Offsets That Don't Cut Emissions

With the boom in renewable energy, many of the credits that trade hands merely represent a transfer of money from one profitable enterprise to another, critics say.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on tracking utility-scale solar installations during 2Q, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaking on the economy, and more, in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Europe Considers Windfall Levies on Electricity Producers

European Union officials are weighing plans to redistribute some revenues to households and companies reeling under high energy prices.

Investors, Get Used to It: Governments Are Fixing Prices

Plans by Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss to freeze energy bills by borrowing more have downsides, but are probably the best-case scenario for investors.

Gas Prices Can Rev Up Spending Again

Billions of dollars that were going out of tailpipes might now be spent on other goods and services following a big decline in gasoline prices.

