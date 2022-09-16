Advanced search
WTI
Delayed  -  12:59 2022-09-16 am EDT
85.31 USD   +0.72%
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

09/16/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Oil prices settle at lowest in a week on strong U.S. dollar, demand worries

Oil futures settle at their lowest in a week on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar remains strong versus major rivals and investors remain jittery about the demand outlook. 

 
Natural Gas Falls Sharply On No Rail Strike, Storage

Natural gas prices in the U.S. finished 8.7% lower at $8.324/mmBtu in a nearly complete reversal of yesterday's 10% price-surge. 

 
France's EDF Takes $29 Billion Hit Over Shutdown of Nuclear Reactors

The announcement is a sign of the turmoil at one of Europe's most important electricity producers as the continent confronts a cutoff of Russian natural gas supplies. 

 
Shell Names New CEO as Longtime Boss Steps Down

The company said Ben van Beurden would be replaced by Wael Sawan, marking the changing of the guard at one of the world's biggest oil companies. 

 
Households a Wild Card as Europe Moves to End Russian Gas Dependence

Economists are worried that the continent's consumers won't follow the example of companies in cutting their energy use. 

 
Your Utility Bill Is Going to Hurt, but the Market Might Benefit

Lingering high electricity prices should spark conversations about optimal electricity-market design. 

 
Cheniere CFO Aims for Investment-Grade Credit Rating as Natural-Gas Prices Soar

The liquefied natural gas producer has paid down a portion of its debt as it benefits from surging energy prices. CFO Zach Davis hopes the company's credit rating will notch higher within a year. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Goldman Sachs's upgrade of Chart Industries, how a U.S. railroad strike would affect the ethanol industry, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities 

 
U.S. Awards Oil-and-Gas Leases for 1.7 Million Acres in Gulf of Mexico

In a sale mandated by the tax-and-climate spending legislation, the administration awarded $190 million of offshore leases. 

 
Global Oil Demand Undermined by China Lockdowns

Weaker demand for oil in China, as the economy faces stop-start Covid-19 lockdowns, is outweighing robust crude demand elsewhere in the world and will crimp oil demand growth this year, the International Energy Agency said.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 0015ET

