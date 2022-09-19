News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Electric Bills Soar Across the Country as Winter Looms

Rising natural-gas prices amid short supplies are expected to make it more expensive to light and heat homes in the coming months.

Oil posts a third straight weekly loss

Oil futures end slightly higher on Friday but mark a weekly loss, feeling pressure on fears aggressive tightening of monetary policy by central banks will lead to a global economic slowdown.

Germany Takes Control of Rosneft Refineries

Berlin, racing to safeguard its energy supplies before its planned ban on Russian oil imports kicks in later this year, said it would place Rosneft's German subsidiaries under trusteeship.

France's EDF Takes $29 Billion Hit Over Shutdown of Nuclear Reactors

The announcement is a sign of the turmoil at one of Europe's most important electricity producers as the continent confronts a cutoff of Russian natural gas supplies.

Shell Names New CEO as Longtime Boss Steps Down

The company said Ben van Beurden would be replaced by Wael Sawan, marking the changing of the guard at one of the world's biggest oil companies.

Households a Wild Card as Europe Moves to End Russian Gas Dependence

Economists are worried that the continent's consumers won't follow the example of companies in cutting their energy use.

Your Utility Bill Is Going to Hurt, but the Market Might Benefit

Lingering high electricity prices should spark conversations about optimal electricity-market design.

Cheniere CFO Aims for Investment-Grade Credit Rating as Natural-Gas Prices Soar

The liquefied natural gas producer has paid down a portion of its debt as it benefits from surging energy prices. CFO Zach Davis hopes the company's credit rating will notch higher within a year.

U.S. Awards Oil-and-Gas Leases for 1.7 Million Acres in Gulf of Mexico

In a sale mandated by the tax-and-climate spending legislation, the administration awarded $190 million of offshore leases.

