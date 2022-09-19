Advanced search
WTI
Delayed  -  01:14 2022-09-19 am EDT
85.36 USD   -0.36%
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

09/19/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Electric Bills Soar Across the Country as Winter Looms

Rising natural-gas prices amid short supplies are expected to make it more expensive to light and heat homes in the coming months. 

 
Oil posts a third straight weekly loss

Oil futures end slightly higher on Friday but mark a weekly loss, feeling pressure on fears aggressive tightening of monetary policy by central banks will lead to a global economic slowdown. 

 
Germany Takes Control of Rosneft Refineries

Berlin, racing to safeguard its energy supplies before its planned ban on Russian oil imports kicks in later this year, said it would place Rosneft's German subsidiaries under trusteeship. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Santos, Shell and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy & Utilities sector. 

 
France's EDF Takes $29 Billion Hit Over Shutdown of Nuclear Reactors

The announcement is a sign of the turmoil at one of Europe's most important electricity producers as the continent confronts a cutoff of Russian natural gas supplies. 

 
Shell Names New CEO as Longtime Boss Steps Down

The company said Ben van Beurden would be replaced by Wael Sawan, marking the changing of the guard at one of the world's biggest oil companies. 

 
Households a Wild Card as Europe Moves to End Russian Gas Dependence

Economists are worried that the continent's consumers won't follow the example of companies in cutting their energy use. 

 
Your Utility Bill Is Going to Hurt, but the Market Might Benefit

Lingering high electricity prices should spark conversations about optimal electricity-market design. 

 
Cheniere CFO Aims for Investment-Grade Credit Rating as Natural-Gas Prices Soar

The liquefied natural gas producer has paid down a portion of its debt as it benefits from surging energy prices. CFO Zach Davis hopes the company's credit rating will notch higher within a year. 

 
U.S. Awards Oil-and-Gas Leases for 1.7 Million Acres in Gulf of Mexico

In a sale mandated by the tax-and-climate spending legislation, the administration awarded $190 million of offshore leases.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 0015ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -0.13% 11.9 Real-time Quote.20.49%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.18% 91.76 Delayed Quote.15.96%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.93% 358.6479 Real-time Quote.109.41%
SHELL PLC -0.78% 2296.5 Delayed Quote.41.60%
WTI -0.35% 85.358 Delayed Quote.13.17%
01:05aIndian shares gain as banks boost; cenbank rate hikes in focus
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/19Indian shares flat, await global cenbank rate decisions
RE
09/18Cosco Capital Buys Back More Shares
MT
09/18BP Continues Operations At US Refinery Amid Suspected Malfunction In Production Unit
MT
09/18INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen higher on RBI's comments about frontloading rate hikes
RE
09/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/18Oil prices climb on weak dollar, supply concerns
RE
09/18Fossil fuel registry launched to help spot 'stranded assets'
RE
09/18ANALYSIS : Asian farmers plant to boost palm oil output, seedling shortage slows pace
RE
