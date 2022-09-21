News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil prices settle at a nearly 2-week low as an expected Fed rate hike may hurt energy demand

Oil futures fell on Tuesday, sending U.S. and global benchmark prices to their lowest settlement in almost two weeks, as the Federal Reserve kicked off a two-day policy meeting that's expected to result in another supersize rate increase.

Germany in Talks to Nationalize Uniper After Russian Natural-Gas Halts

Under deal being discussed, Berlin would inject 8 billion euros and obtain a significant majority stake in the company.

Joe Manchin Blames 'Revenge Politics' for Opposition to Energy Permitting Bill

The West Virginia senator says he would soon release the complete details of his permitting bill, designed to speed up energy projects, as he blamed "revenge politics" for opposition to his proposal from liberal Democrats as well as Republicans.

Tellurian Stock Sinks on Withdrawal of Bond Sale for LNG Project

Tellurian cites 'uncertain conditions in the high-yield market' as the reason for the withdrawal.

Climate Change Could Be Double-Edged Sword for Australian Coal

Bad weather is a mixed blessing Aussie coal producers today-lower output, higher prices. But more price volatility could put off customers over the long run.

Coles to Sell Fuel, Convenience Business to Viva Energy

Australian grocer Coles Group has agreed to sell its fuel and convenience business to fuel supplier Viva Energy Group, which will own and operate hundreds of Coles Express sites currently run by the grocer.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories increased by 2.2 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles decrease by 500,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

Most of Puerto Rico Is Without Power as Hurricane Fiona Ripples Through the Caribbean

More than 1.3 million customers on the island are waiting for electricity to come back, while the Dominican Republic is under a hurricane warning

Lack of Global Collaboration Risks COP26 Goals, IEA Report Says

A lack of global collaboration in rolling out sustainable technologies is hampering efforts to meet key targets set at last year's COP26 climate conference, according to an independent report.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on daily production of ethanol in the U.S., what will curtail industrial production in Europe, and more, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

