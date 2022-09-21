Advanced search
WTI
Delayed  -  12:06 2022-09-21 am EDT
83.96 USD   -0.21%
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:11aExclusive-Maroil takes over most of Venezuela's petroleum coke trading
RE
12:01aWilton Resources Sells Nearly 554 Million Shares in Indonesian Unit; Shares Rally 12%
MT
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

09/21/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Oil prices settle at a nearly 2-week low as an expected Fed rate hike may hurt energy demand

Oil futures fell on Tuesday, sending U.S. and global benchmark prices to their lowest settlement in almost two weeks, as the Federal Reserve kicked off a two-day policy meeting that's expected to result in another supersize rate increase. 

 
Germany in Talks to Nationalize Uniper After Russian Natural-Gas Halts

Under deal being discussed, Berlin would inject 8 billion euros and obtain a significant majority stake in the company. 

 
Joe Manchin Blames 'Revenge Politics' for Opposition to Energy Permitting Bill

The West Virginia senator says he would soon release the complete details of his permitting bill, designed to speed up energy projects, as he blamed "revenge politics" for opposition to his proposal from liberal Democrats as well as Republicans. 

 
Tellurian Stock Sinks on Withdrawal of Bond Sale for LNG Project

Tellurian cites 'uncertain conditions in the high-yield market' as the reason for the withdrawal. 

 
Climate Change Could Be Double-Edged Sword for Australian Coal

Bad weather is a mixed blessing Aussie coal producers today-lower output, higher prices. But more price volatility could put off customers over the long run. 

 
Coles to Sell Fuel, Convenience Business to Viva Energy

Australian grocer Coles Group has agreed to sell its fuel and convenience business to fuel supplier Viva Energy Group, which will own and operate hundreds of Coles Express sites currently run by the grocer. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories increased by 2.2 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles decrease by 500,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts. 

 
Most of Puerto Rico Is Without Power as Hurricane Fiona Ripples Through the Caribbean

More than 1.3 million customers on the island are waiting for electricity to come back, while the Dominican Republic is under a hurricane warning 

 
Lack of Global Collaboration Risks COP26 Goals, IEA Report Says

A lack of global collaboration in rolling out sustainable technologies is hampering efforts to meet key targets set at last year's COP26 climate conference, according to an independent report. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on daily production of ethanol in the U.S., what will curtail industrial production in Europe, and more, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.00% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.30% 0.6674 Delayed Quote.-7.28%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.07% 1.13737 Delayed Quote.-15.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.06% 0.74771 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
COLES GROUP LIMITED -0.21% 16.715 Delayed Quote.-6.80%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.07% 0.99646 Delayed Quote.-12.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.012531 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.08% 90.68 Delayed Quote.17.99%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.21% 0.58909 Delayed Quote.-12.75%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.02% 460.3199 Real-time Quote.13.47%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.87% 367.0756 Real-time Quote.112.04%
TELLURIAN INC. -23.85% 2.97 Delayed Quote.26.62%
UNIPER SE 3.83% 4.176 Delayed Quote.-90.01%
VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 4.56% 2.75 Delayed Quote.12.34%
WTI -0.21% 83.959 Delayed Quote.13.41%
