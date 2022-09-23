Advanced search
WTI
Delayed  -  12:37 2022-09-23 am EDT
82.87 USD   -0.74%
12:50aChina's Sinopec launches carbon capture, investment unit
RE
12:20aStrike Forces Exxon Mobil to Close French Refinery
MT
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

09/23/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Oil prices end higher as Russia's moves to step up its war efforts raises supply concerns

Oil futures finish higher on Thursday, recouping much of the losses from a day earlier on concerns that Russia's escalation of its invasion of Ukraine could further crimp energy flows. 

 
Natural Gas Falls to 2-Month-Low on Storage Rise

Natural gas dropped 8.9% to a two-month-low $7.089/mmBtu after a large weekly storage injection that reflected milder weather and record-high production. 

 
China Will Benefit from Cheap Russian Gas-Eventually

But there is a problem: For now, China is a coal and oil powered economy. 

 
America Has Lost Its Oil Buffer

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is at historically low levels when there are still many supply uncertainties. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Tidewater Renewables, General Motors's lithium battery strategy, and more, in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
U.S. Oil Supplies Rise Less Than Forecast as Refiners Accelerate

U.S. commercial oil inventories climbed by 1.1 million barrels last week, falling short of analyst forecasts for a rise of 2.2 million barrels and keeping inventories about 2% below the five-year average, the EIA said. 

 
Joe Manchin Releases Bill to Speed Up Energy Projects

The proposal would accelerate timelines for environmental reviews of major energy projects such as pipelines, transmission lines and wind farms. 

 
Abu Dhabi Oil Giant in Talks to Buy Trader Gunvor

The early-stage talks could lead to a deal creating one of the world's largest traders of oil-and-gas products. 

 
BP Says Two Employees Died After Fire at Ohio Refinery

The British oil company had agreed to sell its stake in the facility last month. 

 
Uniper Deal Is Lehman Moment for European Energy

The German bailout of one of the region's largest utilities is a strong signal that Europe's energy sector will never be the same again.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 0015ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.62% 89.71 Delayed Quote.16.61%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.04% 343.6652 Real-time Quote.108.28%
TIDEWATER INC. 0.00% 22.48 Delayed Quote.109.90%
TIDEWATER RENEWABLES LTD. -6.40% 10.39 Delayed Quote.-24.59%
UNIPER SE 4.94% 3.274 Delayed Quote.-92.17%
WTI -0.71% 82.864 Delayed Quote.9.97%
