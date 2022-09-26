California's EV Plan Hinges on More Power-and Help From Drivers

Flexibility among electric-vehicle owners in how and when they charge their cars is seen as key in avoiding stress on the electrical grid.

Wind Project Sparks Battle in Rural Ohio

The bitter debate among neighbors comes amid a nationwide push for alternative energy sources.

Oil Falls Below $80 a Barrel

Weakening growth and a strengthening dollar are weighing on crude prices, which are near the level they started the year.

China Will Benefit from Cheap Russian Gas-Eventually

But there is a problem: For now, China is a coal and oil powered economy.

Stephen Chazen, Former Occidental CEO, Dies at 76

The executive served as chief executive officer between 2011 and 2016 and as independent chairman of the board since 2020, while also leading a Houston shale company.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on California's zero-emission standard, the U.S. rig count, shares of energy companies and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy & Utilities sector.

America Has Lost Its Oil Buffer

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is at historically low levels when there are still many supply uncertainties.

U.S. Oil Supplies Rise Less Than Forecast as Refiners Accelerate

U.S. commercial oil inventories climbed by 1.1 million barrels last week, falling short of analyst forecasts for a rise of 2.2 million barrels and keeping inventories about 2% below the five-year average, the EIA said.

Joe Manchin Releases Bill to Speed Up Energy Projects

The proposal would accelerate timelines for environmental reviews of major energy projects such as pipelines, transmission lines and wind farms.

Abu Dhabi Oil Giant in Talks to Buy Trader Gunvor

The early-stage talks could lead to a deal creating one of the world's largest traders of oil-and-gas products.

