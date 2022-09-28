News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil prices bounce off a nearly 9-month low, settle higher as Hurricane Ian curbs U.S. Gulf production

Oil futures settle higher on Tuesday, with prices finding support a day after settling at their lowest since January, as Hurricane Ian leads to a slowdown in oil production in the Gulf of Mexico.

Europe Investigates Unexplained Leaks in Nord Stream Gas Pipelines

The leaks, which were detected after pressure in the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines dropped suddenly, have sparked concerns about the safety of critical energy infrastructure.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Named Prime Minister

The role marks another boost for the day-to-day ruler of the kingdom after his international isolation tied to a journalist's killing in 2018.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Down in Week

Government data are expected to show that crude-oil stockpiles decreased by 300,000 barrels from the previous week while gasoline stockpiles increased by 900,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

Hertz, BP Join to Bring EV Charging Stations Across North America

The deal to develop a network of charging stations comes as the car-rental company says it has tens of thousands of electric vehicles in its fleet.

Pelican Energy Makes Bet on Nuclear Power

The Houston oilfield services-focused firm's new strategy invests in companies working for the nuclear power industry.

SSE Confirms Outlook Despite Renewable Shortfall

SSE said it expected higher adjusted earnings for the first half and while renewable output was 13% below plan, mainly due to inclement weather, it confirmed its full-year guidance.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on crude-oil inventories, natural-gas prices, Hydro One and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Germany Readies Energy-Price Caps as Economic Pain Mounts

The caps would be aimed at shielding consumers and businesses from further increases in energy prices triggered by the economic war between Russia and the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Santos Gets Offer for PNG LNG Stake From Papua New Guinea State Oil Company

UPDATED: Santos said it has received a binding conditional offer from Papua New Guinea's national oil-and-gas company to buy a 5% interest in PNG LNG for $1.4 billion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-22 0015ET