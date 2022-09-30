Advanced search
WTI
Delayed  -  01:02 2022-09-30 am EDT
80.81 USD   -1.10%
01:07aEnergy crisis sires new European order: a strong Italy and ailing Germany
RE
12:58aBulgaria Probes Lukoil's Local Unit For Applying Price Squeeze On Competitors
MT
12:52aFitch Maintains Harbour Energy's Ratings On Low Financial Leverage, Strong Cash Flows
MT
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

09/30/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Oil ends lower, with traders caught between demand prospects, OPEC+ expectations

Oil futures finish lower on Thursday, with pressure from worries about the outlook for energy demand partially offset by prospects for a production cut by OPEC+. 

 
Natural Gas Falls on Storage Rise, Hurricane

Natural gas fell Thursday after a bearish weekly storage report, a broader-market sell-off led by U.S. equities, and widespread power outages after Hurricane Ian that could reduce overall gas demand. 

 
NATO Formally Blames Sabotage for Nord Stream Pipeline Damage

The military alliance said it would be prepared to defend its infrastructure from attacks, in a ratcheting up of tensions between Russia and the West 

 
U.S. Slaps Sanctions on Chinese Firms It Accuses of Helping Iran

Firms in the United Arab Emirates, India and Hong Kong also were sanctioned over oil sales, and the U.S. threatened to further squeeze Tehran's energy sales if it continues to breach the 2015 nuclear deal. 

 
Methane Emissions From Oil, Gas Wells Much Higher Than Thought

Many flares used to limit the potent greenhouse gas are unlit or operating at lower efficiency, according to new research. 

 
Brookfield Buys U.S. Renewable Developers for $1.5 Billion

The deals for Scout Clean Energy and Standard Solar will add a flood of cash into the renewable energy sector despite market volatility. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on soybean oil futures, TotalEnergies's capital expenditures, and more, in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
Australia Withdraws Threat of Gas-Export Curbs After Deal With Producers

Energy companies committed to direct more natural gas to Australian consumers when shortages flare, neutralizing a threat that the government would impose caps on exports to Asia and other major markets. 

 
Chevron Sells Global Headquarters in California Amid Texas Expansion

The oil company closed the sale of its Chevron Park campus in San Ramon, Calif., its global headquarters for two decades, and plans to move into a nearby leased space about one-third of the size. 

 
U.S. Stockpiles of Crude and Fuels Decline Across the Board

U.S. inventories of crude-oil fell last week by 215,000 barrels, to 430.6 million barrels, and are still about 2% below the five-year average. And U.S.oil production fell by 100,000 barrels a day from the previous week, to 12 million barrels a day, according to the EIA.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.69% 144.77 Delayed Quote.23.37%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.95% 87.88 Delayed Quote.9.98%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.74% 444.0972 Real-time Quote.8.68%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.33% 321.0039 Real-time Quote.87.08%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.91% 57.5158 Delayed Quote.-22.40%
WTI -1.16% 80.802 Delayed Quote.8.46%
