News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

OPEC+ Girds for Contentious Meeting Over Oil-Production Cuts

OPEC and its Russia-led allies are gathering in person for the first time in years to discuss a large production cut that not all players support.

Oil prices end more than 3% higher ahead of OPEC+ meeting that could bring production cuts

Oil futures rise Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in nearly three weeks, a day ahead of a meeting of OPEC+ where producers are expected to consider a large production cut.

EU Likely to Approve G-7 Cap on Russian Oil Price in Two Steps

Diplomats advance work on cap, but will wait to seek approval from the bloc as some member nations are hesitant.

Shell CEO Expects More Taxes on Oil Industry

Ben van Beurden said he expects to see the additional taxes on the oil-and-gas industry as a way of helping to protect consumers from high energy prices.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories increased by 1.3 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles decreased by 1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

Israel, Lebanon Near Maritime Border Deal, Opening Up New Gas Source for Europe

The neighboring countries are close to striking a U.S.-brokered deal on maritime borders that would allow Israel to export gas to Europe and mark a rare instance of economic cooperation between them.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Eneva's bid for generating capacity, Tellurian chairman's views on Europe, and more, in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

China Is Rerouting U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas to Europe at a Big Profit

The sluggish economy and high demand in Europe let Chinese energy companies benefit from high global prices.

Peak Rock Acquires Utility Network-Design Software Maker

The deal values Spatial Business Systems at $100 million to $200 million, people familiar with the matter said.

Florida's Strengthened Electric Grid Mostly Withstood Hurricane Ian

Some Florida utilities have invested billions of dollars in strengthening the state's grid, which the companies say prevented far worse destruction.

