WTI
Delayed  -  12:12 2022-10-10 am EDT
91.75 USD   -0.95%
10/09TransGlobe Energy Shareholders Green-light Strategic Merger With Vaalco Energy
MT
10/09Saudi Aramco-backed Utility Marafiq Sets Price Range For Saudi Arabian IPO
MT
10/09Shippers focus on LNG, biofuels, methanol to meet emissions targets
RE
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

10/10/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Utilities Have a High-Wire Act Ahead

Rising fuel prices and interest rates could test utilities' ability to increase their earning potential without overly burdening customers. 

 
Solar Rollout Rouses Resistance in Europe's Countryside

Europe's plans to expand solar power in response to soaring energy prices are running into thick rulebooks in France, local opposition in Spain and layers of bureaucracy in Italy. 

 
California Gov. Gavin Newsom to Propose 'Windfall' Oil Profit Tax

The governor said he will call a special session of the state legislature to address the state's highest-in-the-nation gasoline prices. 

 
Exxon Cited for Improperly Firing Two Scientists

The Labor Department said the company fired them over suspicions they shared information with The Wall Street Journal. Exxon said it fired them for other reasons and that their allegations were false. 

 
EU Leaders Fail to Agree on Energy-Price Plan

Heavily indebted countries fear that wealthier neighbors will gain an unfair edge by supporting their businesses and consumers. 

 
Oil up a 5th session, with U.S. prices gaining nearly 17% for the week after OPEC+ production cuts

Oil futures climbed Friday for a fifth session in a row to post a strong gain for the week after the recent decision by major oil producers to cut output. 

 
EU Clash Could Slash Gas Prices

The political storm brewing in Europe could have a big impact on global natural-gas prices. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on how higher prices for crude oil are providing support for grain futures, how energy activity in the middle of the U.S. is growing again, and more, in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
U.S. Takes Aim at OPEC for Oil Production Cuts

President Biden said options are being weighed, but "we haven't made up our minds yet" as the output cut threatens to push energy prices higher again weeks before the midterm elections. 

 
Shell's Slip Shows Oil and Gas Prices Aren't Everything

The supermajor's lower trading profits highlight that energy stocks offer an indirect link to commodity markets.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.01% 101.03 Delayed Quote.65.11%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.96% 96.93 Delayed Quote.21.80%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -1.27% 499.7258 Real-time Quote.22.83%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.05% 318.5786 Real-time Quote.82.51%
WTI -0.92% 91.752 Delayed Quote.23.59%
