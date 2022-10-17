News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Higher Heating Bills Poised to Hit Households

Elevated prices for natural gas, heating oil, propane and electricity are colliding with forecasts for slightly colder temperatures.

Winter's Approach Raises Stakes in European Energy Crisis

Europe's scramble to wean itself off Russian natural gas faces its first big test in coming weeks, with falling temperatures expected to boost demand amid tight supplies and high prices.

Solar Power Stayed On as Hurricane Ian Knocked Lights Out Across Florida

The storm was the first big test for some communities powered by solar farms and battery storage.

Oil prices fall for the week, thanks to economic outlooks 'denting demand expectations'

Oil prices settle lower on Friday, contributing to a loss for the week, as fears of a global economic downturn continue to shadow the market.

U.S., Allies Negotiating Price Level for Russian Oil Cap

The Group of Seven large advanced democracies, along with Australia, are working to put into place a plan ahead of a Dec. 5 deadline that would bar the use of financing, insuring and shipping services for Russian oil unless the oil is sold below a set price limit.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Natural gas prices, TotalEnergies, CSE Global and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

U.S. Oil Inventories Surge on Sales of Strategic Reserves

Commercial crude-oil stockpiles jumped by 9.9 million barrels, to 439.1 million barrels, compared with analysts expectations oil supplies would rise by only 1 million barrels from the prior week.

Venezuela Bondholders' Claim on Citgo to Be Decided by New York's Top Court

A federal appeals court deferred ruling on whether U.S. bondholders have valid claims over Venezuela's prized oil refiner Citgo Petroleum Corp., instead asking New York state's highest court to decide on the disputed $1.7 billion debt.

Westinghouse Deal Latest Signal of Nuclear Power Revival

The transaction with Brookfield Renewable Partners and Cameco is a bet that nuclear power will play an important role in the transition away from fossil fuels as climate concerns and geopolitics have brought such projects back to the forefront.

OPEC+ Supply Cut Could Tip Global Economy Into Recession, IEA Says

The International Energy Agency slashed its oil-demand forecasts, saying the OPEC cut could undermine longer-term demand for oil.

