  Homepage
  Commodities
  WTI
  News
  Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  01:02 2022-10-19 am EDT
83.60 USD   -0.32%
01:16aChinese refiners ZPC, ChemChina win additional 2022 crude oil import quotas -sources
RE
01:08aColombia congress approves 2023 budget bill, increasing funding for social programs
RE
01:03aOil prices climb as investors seek riskier assets, China demand boost
RE
Summary 
Most relevant

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

10/19/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Biden to Sell More Oil From Strategic Reserve to Keep Gas Prices in Check

The president will also consider more reserve sales this winter as the U.S. completes the tapping of 180 million barrels approved in March. 

 
EU Seeks Power to Set Emergency Cap on Gas Prices

The proposal is part of a broad package of measures aimed at protecting consumers and securing gas before winter. 

 
Oil settles at a more than 2 week low on talk of another U.S. SPR release

Oil futures end sharply lower on Tuesday, with talk of another release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve combining with ongoing fears of a recession that could slow energy demand to push prices to their lowest levels in more than two weeks. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data

U.S. commercial crude-oil stockpiles are projected to have increased by 1.7 million barrels in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
BP Bets Big on Biofuel

Buying Archaea Energy is a logical step in the oil giant's green pivot, but the valuation sets very high expectations for the acquisition. 

 
Utility Stocks Stumble as Treasury Yields Climb

One of Wall Street's go-to safety plays isn't shielding investors from market turmoil anymore. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on oil and gas prices, utility shares, Brazilian oil producer Petro Rio and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
Russia Wipes Out Exxon's Stake in Sakhalin Oil-and-Gas Project

Exxon Mobil says it has left the country after Moscow transferred the energy company's holding to a Russian entity. 

 
Nord Stream Blasts Were Likely Result of Sabotage, German Probe Finds

Investigators have determined that the series of explosions along key undersea gas pipelines from Russian to Europe were likely caused by sabotage, according to German officials familiar with the probe, adding weight to similar preliminary findings by Sweden. 

 
BP Buys Renewable Natural-Gas Company

Archaea Energy said it is being bought by BP for $26 a share in cash.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCHAEA ENERGY INC. -0.81% 25.81 Delayed Quote.41.19%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.18% 100.8 Delayed Quote.64.73%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.43% 90.37 Delayed Quote.18.47%
PETRO RIO S.A. 2.81% 32.23 Delayed Quote.51.67%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.07% 453.8527 Real-time Quote.12.99%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.48% 293.4264 Real-time Quote.72.52%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.98% 61.7 Delayed Quote.-18.40%
WTI -0.20% 83.609 Delayed Quote.13.95%
Chart WTI
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral