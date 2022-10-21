Advanced search
WTI
Delayed  -  12:16 2022-10-21 am EDT
84.85 USD   +0.29%
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aEMEA Morning Briefing: Worries Over Global Rate Hikes to Continue Weighing on Shares
DJ
12:01aRex International Grants Share Awards Under Performance Share Plan
MT
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

10/21/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Mississippi Faces EPA Probe on Jackson Water Cutoff

The NAACP has alleged that the state deprived the majority-Black city of funding in favor of majority-white communities. 

 
Oil prices end mixed as China reportedly weighs easing quarantine rules

Oil futures finish Thursday on a mixed note, though finding some support on a report China may ease quarantine restrictions on visitors to the country. 

 
EU Leaders Push Forward Plans to Tackle High Gas Prices

The summit discussed an emergency gas-price cap, with arguments over how to support consumers without upending markets. 

 
Third La Niña Winter Will Likely Extend Record Drought in West

Warmer temperatures are also forecast for the Southwest, Gulf Coast and Eastern Seaboard. 

 
Natural Gas Ends at Lowest in Nearly 7 Months

Natural gas prices dropped 1.9% and finish at $5.358/mmBtu, the lowest level since March 29, after another average-and forecast-topping, triple digit weekly storage injection. 

 
TotalEnergies, Valeo Team Up for EV Battery-Cooling Project

TotalEnergies said it has partnered with automotive supplier Valeo to develop a way to cool batteries internally with a liquid coolant, in an effort to boost electric vehicles' efficiency and reduce their carbon footprint. 

 
Indonesia's Battery Success Runs on China and Coal

Indonesia is clambering up the battery sector supply chain in a way that raises sticky questions for the West 

 
Energy Stock Shorts Rise on Concern Over Rally

Bets against the S&P 500's best-performing sector have climbed to the highest level since 2020. 

 
Tankers Line Up Off Europe's Coast Waiting for Gas Prices to Rise Again

Dozens of ships laden with natural gas are floating off the coast of Europe, many of them waiting for berths to unload as the continent races to top up storage ahead of a winter without Russian gas. 

 
Woodside CEO Seeks Breakthrough on Project Near East Timor

The chief executive of Woodside Energy said she hopes a stalemate on the Greater Sunrise natural-gas project near East Timor can be broken following Australia's decision to appoint a special envoy to the project.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.42% 92.71 Delayed Quote.17.97%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.03% 271.1865 Real-time Quote.72.52%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.67% 52.96 Real-time Quote.18.66%
VALEO -0.24% 16.91 Real-time Quote.-36.38%
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD 2.16% 35.33 Delayed Quote.48.43%
WTI 0.32% 84.863 Delayed Quote.11.31%
