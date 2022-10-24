Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  05:24 24/10/2022 BST
84.56 USD   -0.90%
05:37aChina's Sept crude oil imports fall, fuel exports hit 15-mth high
RE
05:31aIberdrola's ScottishPower Chief Proposes New Fund To Subsidize UK Consumers' Bills
MT
05:26aDollar absorbs suspected yen intervention, China data mixed
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

10/24/2022 | 05:16am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
France's Nuclear Reactors Malfunction as Energy Crisis Bites

Plans to return the country's fleet of nuclear reactors to full power this winter are being delayed after a rash of outages. 

 
Freed From Jail in Venezuela, Houston Oil Executive Describes Ordeal

Jose Pereira, a former executive with the Citgo Petroleum unit of Venezuela's state-run oil company, was summoned to Caracas, arrested, convicted on corruption charges and detained for five years. 

 
Biden Pitches Plan to Refill Oil Reserves, but Producers Are Skeptical

The administration is offering to buy oil at fixed future prices, but U.S. oil companies are wary of boosting output. 

 
Russian Attacks Threaten Ukraine's Home Heating

Damage inflicted by Moscow puts residents of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities at risk of periods without heat as winter nears. 

 
Oil ends higher; natural gas prices post a weekly loss of more than 20%

Oil futures end higher on Friday, while natural-gas prices post a hefty weekly loss of more than 20% 

 
Europe's Energy Shock Spurs Rethink of Liberalized Gas Markets

Rocked by its biggest energy shock since the 1970s, Europe is unpicking parts of a two-decade endeavor to foster a competitive market in natural gas. 

 
Long-Term Deals Help Japan Secure Ample Gas

Japan imports nearly all of its natural gas and, despite the worst energy crisis in many years, it isn't facing shortages or out-of-control prices. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on how warming temperatures are pressuring natural gas, Galp's focus, and more, in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy & Utilities sector. 

 
Mississippi Faces EPA Probe on Jackson Water Cutoff

The NAACP has alleged that the state deprived the majority-Black city of funding in favor of majority-white communities. 

 
EU Leaders Push Forward Plans to Tackle Gas Prices

The summit discussed an emergency gas-price cap, with debate over how to support consumers without upending markets.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENDEAVOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. 1.69% 21.66 Delayed Quote.-37.92%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.78% 92.96 Delayed Quote.18.80%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.68% 254.5182 Real-time Quote.55.60%
WTI -0.89% 84.557 Delayed Quote.12.26%
All news about WTI
05:37aChina's Sept crude oil imports fall, fuel exports hit 15-mth high
RE
05:31aIberdrola's ScottishPower Chief Proposes New Fund To Subsidize UK Consumers' Bills
MT
05:26aDollar absorbs suspected yen intervention, China data mixed
RE
05:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher; UK Prime Minister Race ..
DJ
05:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05:06aOil prices slide as China demand data disappoints
RE
04:59aCosco Capital Buys Back Additional Shares
MT
04:47aChina's Sept refinery output posts first year-on-year rise since Nov
RE
04:43aIndonesia Q3 foreign direct investment up 63.6% y/y - investment ministry
RE
04:21aShell Wins Minority Interest In Qatar's LNG Expansion Project
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral