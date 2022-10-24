News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

France's Nuclear Reactors Malfunction as Energy Crisis Bites

Plans to return the country's fleet of nuclear reactors to full power this winter are being delayed after a rash of outages.

Freed From Jail in Venezuela, Houston Oil Executive Describes Ordeal

Jose Pereira, a former executive with the Citgo Petroleum unit of Venezuela's state-run oil company, was summoned to Caracas, arrested, convicted on corruption charges and detained for five years.

Biden Pitches Plan to Refill Oil Reserves, but Producers Are Skeptical

The administration is offering to buy oil at fixed future prices, but U.S. oil companies are wary of boosting output.

Russian Attacks Threaten Ukraine's Home Heating

Damage inflicted by Moscow puts residents of Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities at risk of periods without heat as winter nears.

Oil ends higher; natural gas prices post a weekly loss of more than 20%

Oil futures end higher on Friday, while natural-gas prices post a hefty weekly loss of more than 20%

Europe's Energy Shock Spurs Rethink of Liberalized Gas Markets

Rocked by its biggest energy shock since the 1970s, Europe is unpicking parts of a two-decade endeavor to foster a competitive market in natural gas.

Long-Term Deals Help Japan Secure Ample Gas

Japan imports nearly all of its natural gas and, despite the worst energy crisis in many years, it isn't facing shortages or out-of-control prices.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on how warming temperatures are pressuring natural gas, Galp's focus, and more, in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy & Utilities sector.

Mississippi Faces EPA Probe on Jackson Water Cutoff

The NAACP has alleged that the state deprived the majority-Black city of funding in favor of majority-white communities.

EU Leaders Push Forward Plans to Tackle Gas Prices

The summit discussed an emergency gas-price cap, with debate over how to support consumers without upending markets.

