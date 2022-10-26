News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil prices finish higher with supply concerns back in focus

Oil futures finish higher on Tuesday, recouping their losses from a day earlier and then some, as concerns over tight supplies come back into focus.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Rising on Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories increased by 600,000 barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles likely decreased by 900,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

Oil-Field Services Drill Down on Pricing Power

Shares of companies like Halliburton and SLB have bounced back this year amid an improved outlook for the sector.

EU Seeks Quick Deal on Energy Price Interventions

The European Union wants to reach a deal within weeks on a set of market interventions to tackle the painfully high energy bills resulting from Russia's economic war with the West.

GE Lowers Profit Goals Amid Losses in Renewable-Energy Business

The conglomerate outlined plans to cut costs in its renewable-energy business where troubles offset strong gains in its aerospace division.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on how commercial inventories of crude oil fared last week, JetBlue's derivatives play, and more, in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities

Ampol YTD Net Profit Surges; Says on Track for Record FY Earnings

Ampol said it is on track to report record-high annual earnings as it notched a 73% jump in profit year-to-date, citing strong volumes and margins.

Is Another Gas Glut on The Horizon?

High prices have prompted investment in new LNG supply, but it could all be too much if Russian gas finds a route back to market or buyers succeed in cutting their demand.

U.S.-Saudi Relations Buckle, Driven by Animosity Between Biden and Mohammed bin Salman

Lack of personal trust between president and crown prince accelerates a yearslong split driven by geopolitical and economic forces.

The Hidden Corner of the Energy Market Where Russian Exports to Europe Are Booming

While Russia has throttled its pipeline gas, its exports of liquefied natural gas to Europe are growing rapidly.

