Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  12:19 2022-10-28 am EDT
88.10 USD   -0.55%
12:30aChemOne eyes mid-2026 launch for Malaysia Pengerang Energy Complex - executive
RE
12:24aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Lower as Earnings Remain in Focus
DJ
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

10/28/2022 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Oil climbs for a third straight session, with global crude prices settling at a nearly 3-week high

Oil rises for a third straight session, with global benchmark crude prices settling at their highest in almost three weeks, buoyed in part by third-quarter growth in the U.S. economy. 

 
Natural Gas Falls Despite Small Storage Rise

Natural gas prices dropped 7.5% to finish at $5.186/mmBtu in what was expiration day for the front-month contract for November delivery. 

 
Shell, Awash With Cash, to Boost Dividend, Share Buybacks

The oil giant said it plans to boost its dividend and buy back another $4 billion of its shares in the coming months, as it continues to benefit from strong demand for natural gas in difficult-to-navigate markets. 

 
TotalEnergies Books $3.1 Billion Impairment on Russia Assets

The French oil giant's Russia-related accounting charges have reached almost $11 billion this year. 

 
Russian Ship Joins Nord Stream Blast Probe

Sweden said the vessel is working on a civilian investigation on behalf of Nord Stream AG, owner of one of the damaged lines. 

 
Peak Fossil-Fuel Demand Possible in a Few Years

The energy crisis stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine is seen as hastening a shift to lower-emission sources, according to the International Energy Agency. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Shell CEO Ben van Beurden's views on the IEA's peak-fossil-fuels prediction, Italian oil major Eni, and more, in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy and Utilities sectors 

 
TotalEnergies Partners With Brazil's Casa Dos Ventos

TotalEnergies said that it has created a joint venture with Brazilian developer Casa dos Ventos to build and operate a 12 gigawatt renewable portfolio. 

 
Europe, Once Fearing Gas Rationing, Has a Glut

Prices for natural gas have tumbled more than 70% from their late-August high, thanks in part to a burst of warm weather. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise on SPR Release, Refinery Slowdowns

U.S. commercial inventories of crude-oil increased by 2.6 million barrels, beating forecasts of a 600,000-barrel addition, as refineries reduced activity and as the government transferred more of the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to the commercial side.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.43% 94.16 Delayed Quote.17.17%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.51% 482.955 Real-time Quote.17.23%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.55% 270.6246 Real-time Quote.65.28%
TOTALENERGIES SE 2.95% 54.48 Real-time Quote.22.07%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.33% 61.5 Delayed Quote.-19.60%
VESSEL CO., LTD. 1.02% 4950 End-of-day quote.39.44%
WTI -0.51% 88.099 Delayed Quote.17.00%
All news about WTI
12:30aChemOne eyes mid-2026 launch for Malaysia Pengerang Energy Complex - executive
RE
12:24aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Lower as Earnings Remain in Foc..
DJ
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:14aOil falls as China widens COVID-19 curbs; still set for weekly gain
RE
12:01aS-Oil Swings to Loss in Q3; Shares Rise 4%
MT
10/27Shell In Talks With UK Government To Draft New Windfall Tax Scheme, CEO Says
MT
10/27Large explosion in Taiwan's CPC Dalin oil refinery, no injuries
RE
10/27Rupee may inch up as fall in U.S. yields boosts Asian currencies
RE
10/27INDIA BONDS-Bond yields seen easing as U.S. peers continue to fall
RE
10/27Petroperu president resigns amid company's liquidity crisis
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral