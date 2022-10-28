News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil climbs for a third straight session, with global crude prices settling at a nearly 3-week high

Oil rises for a third straight session, with global benchmark crude prices settling at their highest in almost three weeks, buoyed in part by third-quarter growth in the U.S. economy.

Natural Gas Falls Despite Small Storage Rise

Natural gas prices dropped 7.5% to finish at $5.186/mmBtu in what was expiration day for the front-month contract for November delivery.

Shell, Awash With Cash, to Boost Dividend, Share Buybacks

The oil giant said it plans to boost its dividend and buy back another $4 billion of its shares in the coming months, as it continues to benefit from strong demand for natural gas in difficult-to-navigate markets.

TotalEnergies Books $3.1 Billion Impairment on Russia Assets

The French oil giant's Russia-related accounting charges have reached almost $11 billion this year.

Russian Ship Joins Nord Stream Blast Probe

Sweden said the vessel is working on a civilian investigation on behalf of Nord Stream AG, owner of one of the damaged lines.

Peak Fossil-Fuel Demand Possible in a Few Years

The energy crisis stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine is seen as hastening a shift to lower-emission sources, according to the International Energy Agency.

TotalEnergies Partners With Brazil's Casa Dos Ventos

TotalEnergies said that it has created a joint venture with Brazilian developer Casa dos Ventos to build and operate a 12 gigawatt renewable portfolio.

Europe, Once Fearing Gas Rationing, Has a Glut

Prices for natural gas have tumbled more than 70% from their late-August high, thanks in part to a burst of warm weather.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise on SPR Release, Refinery Slowdowns

U.S. commercial inventories of crude-oil increased by 2.6 million barrels, beating forecasts of a 600,000-barrel addition, as refineries reduced activity and as the government transferred more of the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to the commercial side.

