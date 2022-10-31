Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  12:08 2022-10-31 am EDT
87.43 USD   -1.08%
12:02aBrazil leftist Lula wins third presidential term to redeem tarnished legacy
RE
10/30Chin Teck Plantations Profit, Revenue Climb in Fiscal Q4
MT
10/30Wilmar International Shares Gain After Record Third-Quarter Results
DJ
News 
Most relevantAll News

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

10/31/2022 | 12:16am EDT
Natural-Gas Prices Have Plunged Into Autumn

A big driver of inflation is down more than 40% in two months as U.S. inventories have swelled since air-conditioning season. 

 
Frackers Jockey With Potash

A drilling bonanza in New Mexico has encroached on miners harvesting potash, a key fertilizer ingredient made scarce by Western sanctions on Belarus and Russia. 

 
With Energy Crisis Looming, U.K. Weather Agency Is Set to Say How Cold Winter Could Get

The U.K. Meteorological Office is set to make its seasonal three-month weather forecast, and everyone from energy traders to weather nerds is watching. 

 
Oil settles lower as China expands COVID curbs, but scores a weekly gain

Oil futures end lower Friday after several Chinese cities widened COVID-19 restrictions, but crude holds onto solid weekly gains. 

 
Exxon Hits Record Profits Again as Oil Industry Sees Banner Quarter

The world's largest oil companies continue to reap rewards from sustained high commodity prices, with Exxon posting its most lucrative period ever, and Chevron reporting a slight dip from its record. 

 
U.S.-Backed Plan to Cap Price of Russian Oil Hits Delays

Biden administration faces a delay in installing plan to cap Russian oil until after midterm elections, bracing for market volatility and threats of reduced supplies. 

 
Tougher Rules on Methane Leaks Coming, but Low-Output Wells Might Catch a Break

The Environmental Protection Agency may exempt low-producing oil and gas wells from frequent inspections. 

 
Why the Most Common Gas Price Is Far From Average

California's 'mystery' surcharge yields divergent results for different measures of gasoline prices. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on natural gas prices, NextEra Energy, Russian oil-price caps and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
Shell, Awash With Cash, to Boost Dividend, Share Buybacks

The oil giant said it plans to boost its dividend and buy back another $4 billion of its shares in the coming months, as it continues to benefit from strong demand for natural gas in difficult-to-navigate markets.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.18% 93.07 Delayed Quote.21.45%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 1.17% 179.98 Delayed Quote.53.37%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.93% 110.7 Delayed Quote.80.91%
NEXTERA ENERGY 4.72% 79.03 Delayed Quote.-15.35%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 5.45% 280.8316 Real-time Quote.52.39%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.00% 61.5 Delayed Quote.-18.20%
WTI -1.10% 87.433 Delayed Quote.17.57%
