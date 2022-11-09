Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  12:12 2022-11-09 am EST
88.41 USD   -0.67%
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

11/09/2022 | 12:16am EST
Oil prices log back-to-back losses as investors assess China demand outlook

Oil futures finish lower for a second session in a row on Tuesday as investors assess China's COVID policy 

 
U.N. Group Recommends Stricter Rules Over Net-Zero Pledges

The group says companies need to stop funding fossil-fuel expansion, ineffective carbon credits and anti-climate lobbying. 

 
U.S., China Climate Envoys Rekindle Contact at COP27

The exchange between John Kerry and Chinese envoy Xie Zhenhua marks a thaw in relations, though the two countries have yet to resume formal discussions. 

 
EIA forecasts higher heating-oil and diesel prices as U.S. distillate supply marks lowest end-of-October level in over 70 years

The Energy Information Administration raises its 2022 and 2023 price forecasts for heating oil and diesel on Tuesday, as U.S. supplies of the fuels known as distillates marked their lowest end-of-October level in more than 70 years. 

 
Exxon and Other Oil Stocks Are Already Winning the Election

Election Day isn't over, but oil stocks are acting like the results are in. 

 
Berkshire Is Making a Big Bet on Energy

CEO Warren Buffett has bought most of Berkshire's stakes in the energy companies this year. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Decreased in DOE Data, Analysts Say

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories declined by 200,000 barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles decreased by 1.1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on the November outlook for containerized imports into the U.S., HydrogenPro, Endesa, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
Corporate Executives Call for Action-Based Approach at COP27

Business leaders are pushing for specific actions to combat climate change and asking for clearer policies to support such initiatives from governments at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt. 

 
Oil Market Readies for Russia Sanctions Shock

Ukraine's allies are preparing to hit Russian oil with the toughest restrictions to date, an attempt to stem President Vladimir Putin's influx of fossil-fuel revenue.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 0015ET

