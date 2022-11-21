News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Race to Secure Gas for Europe's Future Winters Has Already Begun

Some companies are weighing U.S. LNG deals, but talks have hit hurdles because of climate goals and pricing.

Earthquake in Top Texas Oil Region Spurs Calls for New Fracking Rules

A powerful temblor in West Texas will likely lead to more restrictions on frackers' water-management operations in the nation's hottest petroleum-producing region.

Countries Strike Deal on Climate-Damage Fund

The agreement reached at the COP27 U.N. climate summit removes a major sticking point in broader talks to address global warming.

At Climate Summit, India Pushes for Leeway on Coal

India is stepping up its efforts to get wealthy nations to slash their carbon emissions while allowing poorer countries to boost theirs in the name of economic growth.

Freeport LNG Says It Hopes for Restart of Texas Plant in December

Freeport LNG said it hopes to begin an initial restart of its liquefied natural gas export facility by next month.

Oil futures fall 10% for week as China's COVID worries darken demand picture

Oil futures remained under pressure as a resurgence of COVID-19 worries clouded the energy demand picture, and broader markets kept eyes on a hawkish Fed.

Explosives Found in Vicinity of Nord Stream Blasts, Sweden Says

Swedish authorities investigating a series of blasts that damaged undersea natural-gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea said they had found traces of explosives on several foreign objects nearby.

Natural Gas Ends 1% Lower in Muted Session

Natural gas prices finished a rather quiet session 1% lower at $6.303, but still put together a 7.2% weekly gain as seasonal investors re-entered the market as winter is arriving.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on power generators, OMV and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Egypt Dims the Lights to Free Up More Gas for Europe

The country is cutting back on its domestic energy use so it can sell more gas and help tackle its economic crisis.

