Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  01:03 2022-11-28 am EST
74.02 USD   -2.68%
01:10aLarsen & Toubro Bags Two New Contracts for Hydrocarbon Business
MT
01:00aCOP27 climate summit missed chance for ambition on fossil fuels, critics say
RE
12:37aMarketmind: Red alert
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

11/28/2022 | 12:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Venezuelan Oil Will Take a Long Time to Reach Markets, Despite New Chevron License

Before returning to Venezuela, Chevron must collect debt, repair equipment and bolster its workforce. 

 
Puerto Rico's Power Failures Worsen After Private Takeover

Blackouts have gotten longer and prices keep rising. Defenders say the company inherited a disaster after years of mismanagement and neglect. 

 
Oil Prices Face Fresh Volatility on New Russia Sanctions, OPEC Decision

The cartel and its allies are due to make a big call on oil production next week, a day before expanded sanctions are set to strike Russia's energy industry. 

 
Exxon Mobil Has a Potash Problem in the Permian Basin

The oil giant shares a chunk of New Mexico land with mining companies, which makes drilling there a challenge. 

 
Chevron Gets New U.S. License to Pump Oil in Venezuela Again

The license was granted after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's government and an opposition coalition agreed to implement a humanitarian program and continue talks on efforts to hold free and fair elections. 

 
U.S. Natural-Gas Pioneer Struggles in His Second Act

Charif Souki played a starring role in transforming America into an energy powerhouse, but his second attempt at exporting natural gas is foundering. 

 
ABB Nears Deal to Resolve Third U.S. Bribery Case Against Company

The $325 million pending settlement, expected to be finalized as soon as next week, tests a promise by U.S. authorities to get tough on corporate repeat offenders. 

 
Oil gives up gain late, ends down almost 5% for week as China demand worries overhang market

Oil fell heading into Friday's close and logged a weekly fall as investors weigh prospects for Chinese demand and talks over a price cap on Russian crude. 

 
EU Talks on Russian Oil Price Cap Stall but Deal Still Seen Likely

EU governments disagree over the level to set the price cap at and some of the other details of the G-7 mechanism intended to crimp Russian oil revenues. 

 
Fearing Sabotage, Europe Patrols Pipelines With Mine Hunters and Unmanned Subs

The destruction of Nord Stream pipelines in September alarmed security forces across EU. "The Ukraine war, and especially the Nord Stream explosions, were a wake-up call," said a commander at the Danish navy.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.65% 81.24 Delayed Quote.9.14%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -0.29% 183.7 Delayed Quote.56.54%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.35% 113.21 Delayed Quote.85.01%
G-7 HOLDINGS INC. -0.75% 1584 Delayed Quote.-5.33%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -2.24% 335.4247 Real-time Quote.96.51%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.16% 60.75 Delayed Quote.-19.07%
WTI -2.77% 74.019 Delayed Quote.3.43%
All news about WTI
01:10aLarsen & Toubro Bags Two New Contracts for Hydrocarbon Business
MT
01:00aCOP27 climate summit missed chance for ambition on fossil fuels, critics say
RE
12:37aMarketmind: Red alert
RE
12:20aINDIA BONDS-Bond yields lower tracking decline in oil prices, U.S. peers
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks May Dip on China Covid Protest Worri..
DJ
12:11aGlobal oil market signals short-term weakness ahead of EU ban on Russian oil
RE
11/27Shell Resumes Limited Oil Exports From Nigerian Terminal
MT
11/27Britain's BP to Restart Certain Operations at Dutch Refinery in Rotterdam
MT
11/27INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open marginally lower on China COVID woes
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish