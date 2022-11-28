News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Venezuelan Oil Will Take a Long Time to Reach Markets, Despite New Chevron License

Before returning to Venezuela, Chevron must collect debt, repair equipment and bolster its workforce.

Puerto Rico's Power Failures Worsen After Private Takeover

Blackouts have gotten longer and prices keep rising. Defenders say the company inherited a disaster after years of mismanagement and neglect.

Oil Prices Face Fresh Volatility on New Russia Sanctions, OPEC Decision

The cartel and its allies are due to make a big call on oil production next week, a day before expanded sanctions are set to strike Russia's energy industry.

Exxon Mobil Has a Potash Problem in the Permian Basin

The oil giant shares a chunk of New Mexico land with mining companies, which makes drilling there a challenge.

Chevron Gets New U.S. License to Pump Oil in Venezuela Again

The license was granted after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's government and an opposition coalition agreed to implement a humanitarian program and continue talks on efforts to hold free and fair elections.

U.S. Natural-Gas Pioneer Struggles in His Second Act

Charif Souki played a starring role in transforming America into an energy powerhouse, but his second attempt at exporting natural gas is foundering.

ABB Nears Deal to Resolve Third U.S. Bribery Case Against Company

The $325 million pending settlement, expected to be finalized as soon as next week, tests a promise by U.S. authorities to get tough on corporate repeat offenders.

Oil gives up gain late, ends down almost 5% for week as China demand worries overhang market

Oil fell heading into Friday's close and logged a weekly fall as investors weigh prospects for Chinese demand and talks over a price cap on Russian crude.

EU Talks on Russian Oil Price Cap Stall but Deal Still Seen Likely

EU governments disagree over the level to set the price cap at and some of the other details of the G-7 mechanism intended to crimp Russian oil revenues.

Fearing Sabotage, Europe Patrols Pipelines With Mine Hunters and Unmanned Subs

The destruction of Nord Stream pipelines in September alarmed security forces across EU. "The Ukraine war, and especially the Nord Stream explosions, were a wake-up call," said a commander at the Danish navy.

