News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

OPEC+ Favors Maintaining Flat Production, Delegates Say

The 13-member group and other big oil producers are likely to decide to keep output levels flat at their meeting Sunday, the group's delegates said.

Rio Tinto Plans $600 Million Investment in Solar, Battery Storage for Australia's Pilbara

Rio Tinto said it intends to invest $600 million to build two solar farms and battery storage in Australia's Pilbara region.

U.S. oil prices settle higher on hopes China will relax COVID curbs

U.S. oil futures settle higher on Tuesday as signs China may loosen COVID-19 restrictions following a wave of protests help ease worries about energy demand.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Fell in DOE Data, Analysts Say

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles increase by 500,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

Solar Panel Shortage Snarls U.S. Green Energy Plans

Thousands of containers have been detained by U.S. Customs and more have been held back or diverted from U.S. ports due to a new law targeting labor abuses in China.

Fracking Company Featured in 'Gasland' Pleads No Contest to Criminal Pollution Charges in Pennsylvania

A natural-gas drilling company was allegedly responsible for allowing methane to migrate to water wells for 19 homes in Dimock, Pa.

European Differences Over a Russian Oil Price Cap Persist

Officials remain optimistic about reaching a deal aimed at limiting Moscow's oil revenue.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Enel Americas, global deepwater oil and natural gas production, a new carbon-credit firm called Rubicon Carbon, and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy and Utilities sector.

Shell to Buy Biogas Producer in $2 Billion Deal

It is the latest move by a major oil and gas company to push into renewable fuels.

Bridgepoint Weighs Acquisition of Energy Capital Partners

The London private-equity investor is said to be discussing a roughly $1 billion deal to acquire ECP

