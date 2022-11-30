Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  12:18 2022-11-30 am EST
79.06 USD   +0.43%
12:29aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Rise as China Covid Policy, Powell Speech in Focus
DJ
12:28aUSP Group Logs Lower Profit, Revenue in Fiscal H1
MT
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

11/30/2022 | 12:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
OPEC+ Favors Maintaining Flat Production, Delegates Say

The 13-member group and other big oil producers are likely to decide to keep output levels flat at their meeting Sunday, the group's delegates said. 

 
Rio Tinto Plans $600 Million Investment in Solar, Battery Storage for Australia's Pilbara

Rio Tinto said it intends to invest $600 million to build two solar farms and battery storage in Australia's Pilbara region. 

 
U.S. oil prices settle higher on hopes China will relax COVID curbs

U.S. oil futures settle higher on Tuesday as signs China may loosen COVID-19 restrictions following a wave of protests help ease worries about energy demand. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Fell in DOE Data, Analysts Say

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles increase by 500,000 barrels, according to a survey of analysts. 

 
Solar Panel Shortage Snarls U.S. Green Energy Plans

Thousands of containers have been detained by U.S. Customs and more have been held back or diverted from U.S. ports due to a new law targeting labor abuses in China. 

 
Fracking Company Featured in 'Gasland' Pleads No Contest to Criminal Pollution Charges in Pennsylvania

A natural-gas drilling company was allegedly responsible for allowing methane to migrate to water wells for 19 homes in Dimock, Pa. 

 
European Differences Over a Russian Oil Price Cap Persist

Officials remain optimistic about reaching a deal aimed at limiting Moscow's oil revenue. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Enel Americas, global deepwater oil and natural gas production, a new carbon-credit firm called Rubicon Carbon, and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy and Utilities sector. 

 
Shell to Buy Biogas Producer in $2 Billion Deal

It is the latest move by a major oil and gas company to push into renewable fuels. 

 
Bridgepoint Weighs Acquisition of Energy Capital Partners

The London private-equity investor is said to be discussing a roughly $1 billion deal to acquire ECP


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.26% 85.13 Delayed Quote.7.57%
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC -2.02% 203.8 Delayed Quote.-58.66%
ENEL S.P.A. 0.71% 5.106 Delayed Quote.-28.04%
RIO TINTO PLC 3.73% 5563 Delayed Quote.13.72%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.19% 432.3138 Real-time Quote.1.42%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.17% 334.3946 Real-time Quote.96.51%
WTI 0.44% 79.059 Delayed Quote.1.56%
All news about WTI
12:29aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Rise as China Covid Policy, Powel..
DJ
12:28aUSP Group Logs Lower Profit, Revenue in Fiscal H1
MT
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/29Uniper To Reactivate Light Fuel Oil-powered Plant Under Germany's Gas Saving Regime
MT
11/29Norway To Postpone Licensing Round For New Oil, Gas Exploration Until 2025
MT
11/29Oil up on lower U.S. crude stocks and dollar, OPEC+ and China concerns limit gains
RE
11/29OPEC+ virtual meeting signals little likelihood of policy change ahead of Russian oil p..
RE
11/29Pilot Energy Raises $1.3 Million From Share Placement; Shares Slide 6%
MT
11/29Tech Mahindra Signs Pact with Axiata to Market 5G Enterprise Solutions
MT
11/29Family concerned about whereabouts of Whelan, American jailed in Russia
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish