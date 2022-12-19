News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Qatar Warns Brussels Bribery Allegations Could Hurt Energy Talks With Europe

The Persian Gulf kingdom is one of Europe's best hopes for weaning itself off Russian natural gas.

Oil prices finish lower as central banks stoke global growth fears

Oil futures settle lower on Friday after rate increases by major central banks and their accompanying messages stoke fears of a global downturn.

Europe Is Weathering Russia's Energy Storm-and the ECB Knows It

The European economy is showing signs of pulling through the winter with just a mild recession. The catch for investors is that this gives the European Central Bank license to carry on raising interest rates.

Aker BP Submits Field Development Plans To Boost Output

Aker BP has submitted installation, development and operation plans to Norwegian authorities for projects with a total investment value of over $20 billion that will help the company's production to grow to around 525,000 barrels a day in 2028.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Winnebago, the carbon-credit market, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Europe Can't Afford to Name Its Gas Price

Supply of liquefied natural gas will be tight next year. Plans to cap how much the European Union pays are becoming riskier as China lifts Covid restrictions.

France's Restart of Nuclear Reactors Eases Blackout Fears

The country has restarted five reactors over the past week and cut electricity consumption sharply, clearing a threshold for risk of power outages.

U.S. Oil Prices Pressured After Large Leak From Keystone Pipeline

A weeklong shutdown has reduced flows of Canadian crude, adding to costs for Gulf Coast refiners and weighing on U.S. oil reserves.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Sharply as Refiners Hit the Brakes

Crude-oil supplies jumped last week by 10.2 million barrels to 424.1 million barrels according to Energy Information Administration, as refinery activity slowed down significantly. Analysts were expecting inventories to fall by 3.1 million barrels.

Fusion Industry Suddenly White-Hot After U.S. Lab Breakthrough

Investors are flocking to the technology's long-term clean-energy potential.

