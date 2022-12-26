News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil books biggest weekly gain since October as concerns rise over Russia supplies

Oil futures rose Friday, with the U.S. benchmark booking its largest weekly rise since October, as Russia threatens to cut exports.

Russia Threatens to Cut Oil Output By Up to 7%

Moscow comments over reducing production by up to 7%, or 700,000 barrels a day, boosts global crude prices

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on natural-gas futures, crude-oil prices, Calfrac Well Services and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy and Utilities sector.

The Computers Driving the Oil Market Get Fresh Scrutiny

Traders are studying trend-following funds after a year of wild swings.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Drop Much More Than Expected

Crude-oil stockpiles slid by 5.9 million barrels, greatly outpacing analyst-forecasts for a drop of just just 300,000 barrels.

Uniper's Bailout by Germany Gets EU Green Light

Uniper SE's rescue package from Germany has been approved by the European Commission, the final clearance needed to implement the measures set out by the government to avoid the utility's collapse.

Italy Found a Fix for Its Gas Crisis, but Locals Are Resisting

A town in Tuscany is fighting against an LNG terminal that Italy says is urgently needed as part of Europe's efforts to replace Russian energy.

European Firms Increase Their Bets in U.S. Renewable Energy

Expansion and government incentives are attracting greater volumes of capital to the U.S. renewable energy market.

European Energy Ministers Agree to Natural-Gas Price Cap

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent prices for the fuel soaring across the continent, spurring the emergency measure.

U.S. Scores $4 Billion Windfall on Oil-Reserve Sales

Washington emerges as an unlikely winner after releases from Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-26-22 0015ET