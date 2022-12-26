Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  04:44 2022-12-23 pm EST
79.39 USD   +1.23%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

12/26/2022 | 12:16am EST
Oil books biggest weekly gain since October as concerns rise over Russia supplies

Oil futures rose Friday, with the U.S. benchmark booking its largest weekly rise since October, as Russia threatens to cut exports. 

 
Russia Threatens to Cut Oil Output By Up to 7%

Moscow comments over reducing production by up to 7%, or 700,000 barrels a day, boosts global crude prices 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on natural-gas futures, crude-oil prices, Calfrac Well Services and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy and Utilities sector. 

 
The Computers Driving the Oil Market Get Fresh Scrutiny

Traders are studying trend-following funds after a year of wild swings. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Drop Much More Than Expected

Crude-oil stockpiles slid by 5.9 million barrels, greatly outpacing analyst-forecasts for a drop of just just 300,000 barrels. 

 
Uniper's Bailout by Germany Gets EU Green Light

Uniper SE's rescue package from Germany has been approved by the European Commission, the final clearance needed to implement the measures set out by the government to avoid the utility's collapse. 

 
Italy Found a Fix for Its Gas Crisis, but Locals Are Resisting

A town in Tuscany is fighting against an LNG terminal that Italy says is urgently needed as part of Europe's efforts to replace Russian energy. 

 
European Firms Increase Their Bets in U.S. Renewable Energy

Expansion and government incentives are attracting greater volumes of capital to the U.S. renewable energy market. 

 
European Energy Ministers Agree to Natural-Gas Price Cap

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent prices for the fuel soaring across the continent, spurring the emergency measure. 

 
U.S. Scores $4 Billion Windfall on Oil-Reserve Sales

Washington emerges as an unlikely winner after releases from Strategic Petroleum Reserve.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-26-22 0015ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.67% 84.49 Delayed Quote.5.65%
CALFRAC WELL SERVICES LTD. 5.56% 6.27 Delayed Quote.49.29%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.71% 436.0407 Real-time Quote.5.78%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.06% 233.1679 Real-time Quote.36.03%
UNIPER SE -18.66% 2.372 Delayed Quote.-94.33%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.25% 69.53 Delayed Quote.-9.26%
WTI 1.23% 79.387 Delayed Quote.4.10%
02:22aRouble edges higher after biggest weekly slump since July
RE
02:21aAlgeria sets reference price for oil at $60 barrel through 2023/2025 -APS
RE
01:56aSinopec Kantons Plans to Scrap Batam Project
MT
01:41aJapanese shares end higher on Wall Street gains, financials weigh
RE
01:23aZicom Group Secures Contracts for Gas Regulating, Metering Projects
MT
12:40aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee little changed as mixed U.S. data keeps dollar flat
RE
12:32aDeep Industries to Provide Gas Dehydration Services to Oil & Natural Gas Corp.
MT
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12/25INDIA BONDS-Bond yields tad higher tracking U.S. peers, oil prices
RE
12/25Indian shares open higher led by metal stocks
RE
