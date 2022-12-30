News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Keystone Pipeline to Fully Restart After Oil Spill

A weekslong outage has pressured U.S. oil prices and complicated some refiners' operations.

Oil ends lower amid fears over China's COVID surge, while U.S. inventories rise

Oil futures fall Thursday as traders fear a surge in COVID cases in China will dent a recovery in demand.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Rise

U.S. commercial inventories of crude oil unexpectedly increased last week while gasoline stockpiles fell much more than forecast, according to data released by the EIA.

Natural Gas Slips on Warmer Forecasts

After starting the day down 4%, natural gas prices pared their losses -- with the February closing down 2.7% to $4.559 per mmBTu.

The Year the Oil Market Splintered

Moscow's invasion of Ukraine split the global energy market into countries that buy Russian oil and those that don't. What happens next?

Europe Taps Tech's Power-Hungry Data Centers to Heat Homes

With an energy crisis hitting Europe, governments are exploring ways to recycle electricity used in social-media scrolling, conference calls and video streaming.

Private-Equity Executives See Opportunity in Old and New Energy

Private-capital fund managers focused on energy have a positive outlook for the industry in 2023, despite supply-chain challenges.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Suncor Energy, utility stocks, crude inventories and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Exxon Sues EU Over Windfall Profit Levy

Energy giant said Europe's effort to take a bite from surging income discourages investment and its adoption violated rules.

Hess Beats Challenge to Virgin Islands Unit's Asbestos Bankruptcy Filing

A Texas bankruptcy judge won't toss out the chapter 11 filing by Honx, former owner of a troubled St. Croix refinery

