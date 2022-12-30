Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  12:13 2022-12-30 am EST
78.75 USD   +0.24%
12:26aHunan Valin Wire & Cable Wins Two Contracts Worth 143.9 Million Yuan
MT
12:23aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee edges up as analysts reckon CAD likely peaked, dollar slips
RE
12:20aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Waver as Year Draws to a Close
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

12/30/2022 | 12:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Keystone Pipeline to Fully Restart After Oil Spill

A weekslong outage has pressured U.S. oil prices and complicated some refiners' operations. 

 
Oil ends lower amid fears over China's COVID surge, while U.S. inventories rise

Oil futures fall Thursday as traders fear a surge in COVID cases in China will dent a recovery in demand. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Rise

U.S. commercial inventories of crude oil unexpectedly increased last week while gasoline stockpiles fell much more than forecast, according to data released by the EIA. 

 
Natural Gas Slips on Warmer Forecasts

After starting the day down 4%, natural gas prices pared their losses -- with the February closing down 2.7% to $4.559 per mmBTu. 

 
The Year the Oil Market Splintered

Moscow's invasion of Ukraine split the global energy market into countries that buy Russian oil and those that don't. What happens next? 

 
Europe Taps Tech's Power-Hungry Data Centers to Heat Homes

With an energy crisis hitting Europe, governments are exploring ways to recycle electricity used in social-media scrolling, conference calls and video streaming. 

 
Private-Equity Executives See Opportunity in Old and New Energy

Private-capital fund managers focused on energy have a positive outlook for the industry in 2023, despite supply-chain challenges. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Suncor Energy, utility stocks, crude inventories and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
Exxon Sues EU Over Windfall Profit Levy

Energy giant said Europe's effort to take a bite from surging income discourages investment and its adoption violated rules. 

 
Hess Beats Challenge to Virgin Islands Unit's Asbestos Bankruptcy Filing

A Texas bankruptcy judge won't toss out the chapter 11 filing by Honx, former owner of a troubled St. Croix refinery


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.14% 83.75 Delayed Quote.9.30%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.76% 109.2 Delayed Quote.77.12%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.04% 431.2177 Real-time Quote.5.96%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.51% 210.2257 Real-time Quote.33.65%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. -0.02% 42.51 Delayed Quote.34.34%
WTI 0.14% 78.751 Delayed Quote.5.88%
All news about WTI
12:26aHunan Valin Wire & Cable Wins Two Contracts Worth 143.9 Million Yuan
MT
12:23aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee edges up as analysts reckon CAD likely peaked, dollar slips
RE
12:20aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Waver as Year Draws to a Close
DJ
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:05aOil set to end turbulent 2022 modestly higher
RE
12/29INDIA BONDS-Bond yields steady on last trading day of 2022, debt sale eyed
RE
12/29Indonesia to tighten palm oil exports from Jan. 1 to ensure supply
RE
12/29INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise in final session of 2022; IT, metals up
RE
12/29Indian shares set to rise in final session of 2022 on U.S. jobs data
RE
12/29Coal, gas lead 2022 commodities rally; recession fears greet New Year
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish