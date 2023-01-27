Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  12:48:01 2023-01-27 am EST
81.34 USD   +0.31%
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

01/27/2023 | 12:16am EST
Oil ends higher as traders focus on China; natural-gas prices mark lowest finish since May 2021

Oil futures end higher Thursday, with investors focused on prospects for China's crude demand. Natural-gas prices mark their lowest finish in about 20 months. 

 
Natural Gas Pares Losses, But Finds New Low

Natural gas futures managed to pull back from deeper losses earlier in the trading session, but still closed down 2.3% to $2.848 per mmBtu -- its lowest level since April 2021. 

 
Gas prices jump to $3.50 a gallon in January, pose threat to Fed's inflation fight

Gas prices at the pump are up an unusually high 9.2% in January after falling to a recent $3.096 a gallon low in December, according to Bespoke Investment Group. 

 
Valero Can Keep Pumping Profits

American refiners had an exceptional 2022. Low natural gas prices and a Russian product ban show conditions still look favorable. 

 
Analysis: European Gas Prices Could Rise on China Reopening

The explosive rally in European natural gas prices last year was unprecedented both in its speed and in its recent reverse. But as concerns about the continent's economy and its reliance on Russian gas abate, China's reopening could send prices higher again. 

 
New Russia Oil Ban Will Push Diesel Higher

The global market has been dealing with tight diesel supplies. U.S. distillate inventories, which include diesel, stand 20% below the five-year average. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Brazilian utility Sabesp, EV charging, RWE and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil and Gasoline Inventories Increase

Crude-oil supplies rose by a greater-than-expected 533,000 barrels last week, while gasoline inventories climbed by 1.8 million barrels, also topping forecasts, government data showed. 

 
GenOn's Power-Plant Owner Heritage Files Bankruptcy

Heritage Power, a power-plant operator owned by GenOn Energy, filed for bankruptcy with a lender-backed plan to restructure $686 million in debt 

 
Chevron's Higher Dividend Yield Now Tops Exxon's

Chevron raises its quarterly dividend to $1.51 per share, giving the energy giant a 3.4% yield. Rival Exxon now offers a dividend yield of 3.2%.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.04% 0.7113 Delayed Quote.3.43%
BRENT OIL 0.22% 87.61 Delayed Quote.0.61%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.28% 1.2379 Delayed Quote.1.95%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.15% 0.74976 Delayed Quote.1.32%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 4.86% 187.79 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.21% 1.08704 Delayed Quote.1.75%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 4.02% 117.76 Delayed Quote.2.64%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.20% 0.01226 Delayed Quote.1.37%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.04% 0.6493 Delayed Quote.2.31%
RWE AG -2.08% 41.86 Delayed Quote.0.65%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.20% 446.0154 Real-time Quote.-0.21%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.84% 134.61 Real-time Quote.-34.86%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.45% 69.18 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
WTI 0.31% 81.335 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
