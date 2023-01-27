News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil ends higher as traders focus on China; natural-gas prices mark lowest finish since May 2021

Natural Gas Pares Losses, But Finds New Low

Natural gas futures managed to pull back from deeper losses earlier in the trading session, but still closed down 2.3% to $2.848 per mmBtu -- its lowest level since April 2021.

Gas prices jump to $3.50 a gallon in January, pose threat to Fed's inflation fight

Gas prices at the pump are up an unusually high 9.2% in January after falling to a recent $3.096 a gallon low in December, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

Valero Can Keep Pumping Profits

American refiners had an exceptional 2022. Low natural gas prices and a Russian product ban show conditions still look favorable.

Analysis: European Gas Prices Could Rise on China Reopening

The explosive rally in European natural gas prices last year was unprecedented both in its speed and in its recent reverse. But as concerns about the continent's economy and its reliance on Russian gas abate, China's reopening could send prices higher again.

New Russia Oil Ban Will Push Diesel Higher

The global market has been dealing with tight diesel supplies. U.S. distillate inventories, which include diesel, stand 20% below the five-year average.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Brazilian utility Sabesp, EV charging, RWE and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

U.S. Crude-Oil and Gasoline Inventories Increase

Crude-oil supplies rose by a greater-than-expected 533,000 barrels last week, while gasoline inventories climbed by 1.8 million barrels, also topping forecasts, government data showed.

GenOn's Power-Plant Owner Heritage Files Bankruptcy

Heritage Power, a power-plant operator owned by GenOn Energy, filed for bankruptcy with a lender-backed plan to restructure $686 million in debt

Chevron's Higher Dividend Yield Now Tops Exxon's

Chevron raises its quarterly dividend to $1.51 per share, giving the energy giant a 3.4% yield. Rival Exxon now offers a dividend yield of 3.2%.

