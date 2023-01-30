Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  12:26:05 2023-01-30 am EST
79.21 USD   -1.37%
12:34aOil falls ahead of OPEC+, U.S. Federal Reserve meetings
RE
12:19aSouth Korea Jan exports to extend falling streak to fourth month
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Lower; Focus on Central Banks This Week
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

01/30/2023 | 12:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Small Oil Producer Stands to Win Big From Biden's Climate Bill

Denbury, an owner of CO2 pipelines, is betting on carbon-capture tax credits. 

 
Oil-Exporting Colombia Says No to Oil Exploration

Gustavo Petro, Colombia's new president, has suspended fracking operations in the country and says there is no need for new exploration. 

 
The Outlook for Diesel: Supply Woes Aren't Going Away Soon

Prices are unlikely to revisit last summer's peaks, but OPIS's chief oil analyst writes that tight supplies will continue to exert pressure on diesel markets in coming months. 

 
Western Nations Discuss Price Caps on Russian Oil Products

The West is preparing to impose a cap for products such as diesel and one on low-value products like fuel oil. 

 
Oil ends lower ahead of OPEC+ committee meeting, EU ban on Russian oil products

Oil ends lower on Friday as uncertainty over the outlook for the market climbs ahead of an OPEC+ committee meeting and EU ban on Russia oil products. 

 
Chevron Rides High Oil Prices to Record $35.5 Billion Annual Profit

The oil company banked historic profit last year as the pandemic receded and the war in Ukraine pushed oil prices to multiyear highs, but quarterly results fell short of analysts' expectations 

 
House Passes Curbs on Tapping Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Republican-pushed bill ties nonemergency releases from the oil stockpile to a boost in federal lands leased to oil-and-gas companies. 

 
Gas prices jump to $3.50 a gallon in January, pose threat to Fed's inflation fight

Gas prices at the pump are up an unusually high 9.2% in January after falling to a recent $3.096 a gallon low in December, according to Bespoke Investment Group. 

 
Adani Pushes On With Offering as Group Stocks Extend Selloff

India's Adani Enterprises started taking orders for a secondary share offering, even as many of the group's companies extended a selloff in the wake of a critical report by U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research. 

 
Vestas Full-Year Earnings Takes a Hit

Vestas warned that full-year 2022 results have come in below expectations after project delays, and as an impairment and provisions all weighed in the fourth quarter.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-30-23 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -18.52% 2762.15 End-of-day quote.-28.43%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.27% 0.70889 Delayed Quote.4.40%
BRENT OIL -1.31% 85.89 Delayed Quote.1.71%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.23993 Delayed Quote.2.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.10% 0.75035 Delayed Quote.1.73%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -4.44% 179.45 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
DENBURY INC. -0.27% 88.55 Delayed Quote.1.76%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 1.0872 Delayed Quote.1.78%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.18% 0.012249 Delayed Quote.1.60%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA 0.22% 308.214628 Real-time Quote.6.03%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.06% 0.6492 Delayed Quote.2.23%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.37% 68.48 Delayed Quote.-3.48%
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S -2.67% 192.26 Delayed Quote.-4.87%
WTI -1.28% 79.205 Delayed Quote.0.75%
All news about WTI
12:34aOil falls ahead of OPEC+, U.S. Federal Reserve meetings
RE
12:19aSouth Korea Jan exports to extend falling streak to fourth month
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Lower; Focus on Central Banks T..
DJ
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01/29Sweden's Maha Energy Gets Brazilian Nod to Sell Local Unit to PetroRecôncavo
MT
01/29Indonesia 2023 coal exports forecast above 500 mln tonnes -minister
RE
01/29Asia shares turn cagey as rate hikes, earnings loom
RE
01/29Nissan, Renault near deal on alliance restructure, to make statement -sources
RE
01/29CapAllianz Deregisters Australian Unit; Shares Plummet 50%
MT
01/29Italian Energy Giant Eni Secures Deal For $8 Billion Gas Development Project In Italy
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish