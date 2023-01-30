News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Small Oil Producer Stands to Win Big From Biden's Climate Bill

Denbury, an owner of CO2 pipelines, is betting on carbon-capture tax credits.

Oil-Exporting Colombia Says No to Oil Exploration

Gustavo Petro, Colombia's new president, has suspended fracking operations in the country and says there is no need for new exploration.

The Outlook for Diesel: Supply Woes Aren't Going Away Soon

Prices are unlikely to revisit last summer's peaks, but OPIS's chief oil analyst writes that tight supplies will continue to exert pressure on diesel markets in coming months.

Western Nations Discuss Price Caps on Russian Oil Products

The West is preparing to impose a cap for products such as diesel and one on low-value products like fuel oil.

Oil ends lower ahead of OPEC+ committee meeting, EU ban on Russian oil products

Oil ends lower on Friday as uncertainty over the outlook for the market climbs ahead of an OPEC+ committee meeting and EU ban on Russia oil products.

Chevron Rides High Oil Prices to Record $35.5 Billion Annual Profit

The oil company banked historic profit last year as the pandemic receded and the war in Ukraine pushed oil prices to multiyear highs, but quarterly results fell short of analysts' expectations

House Passes Curbs on Tapping Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Republican-pushed bill ties nonemergency releases from the oil stockpile to a boost in federal lands leased to oil-and-gas companies.

Gas prices jump to $3.50 a gallon in January, pose threat to Fed's inflation fight

Gas prices at the pump are up an unusually high 9.2% in January after falling to a recent $3.096 a gallon low in December, according to Bespoke Investment Group.

Adani Pushes On With Offering as Group Stocks Extend Selloff

India's Adani Enterprises started taking orders for a secondary share offering, even as many of the group's companies extended a selloff in the wake of a critical report by U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research.

Vestas Full-Year Earnings Takes a Hit

Vestas warned that full-year 2022 results have come in below expectations after project delays, and as an impairment and provisions all weighed in the fourth quarter.

