  Homepage
  Commodities
  World
  OTC Data Services
  WTI
  News
  Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  12:16:28 2023-02-08 am EST
77.51 USD   -0.20%
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Gains After Powell Remarks
DJ
12:05aPetroChina's Tianjin Storage Cluster Delivers 30 Billion Cubic Meters of Natural Gas
MT
02/07UK Court Orders Greenpeace Protestors to Disembark Shell Oil Platform in North Sea
MT
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

02/08/2023 | 12:16am EST
Oil futures settle at highest in a week on China demand hopes, Middle East supply issues

Oil futures settle Tuesday at their highest in a week, finding support as hopes for a revival in Chinese crude demand continue to run strong. 

 
BP Slows Transition to Renewable Energy as Oil Bonanza Continues

The company said it would shift to lower-carbon energy, increasing spending on the oil-and-gas production that helped push the company to a record profit last year. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose by 1.8 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles increased by 1.4 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts. 

 
Can Developing Economies Have High Growth Without Using Coal?

Two experts square off on a question that will confront emerging nations in the coming years. 

 
Siemens Energy Loss More Than Doubles

UPDATED: Siemens Energy reported a net loss of EUR598 million in the first quarter, weighed by operational troubles at its renewables unit, but repeated its full-year guidance. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on SJW Group's long-term prospects, a UNEP report, BP earnings, Engie and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy and Utilities sector. 

 
Chevron Explores Algerian Gas Plans Amid Russian Sanctions

The oil giant is in talks to clinch a deal in the North African nation that holds bigger shale resources than the U.S. 

 
Neo-Nazi Leader, Woman Charged in Plot to Attack Maryland Power Grid

Pair discussed maximizing impact of attack by hitting multiple substations at once, prosecutors said. 

 
Woodside, Partners Make New Push to Advance Greater Sunrise Project

A consortium took a step toward developing a stalled natural-gas project near East Timor after the country's president last year warned that a continued impasse could open the door to investment from China. 

 
Methanol Takes Lead in Shipping's Quest for Green Fuel

A successful shift to methanol, however, will require billions of dollars of investments in new ships and fueling infrastructure, as well as lower prices for methanol.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.37% 83.73 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 2.62% 174.09 Delayed Quote.-5.49%
ENGIE -1.44% 12.842 Real-time Quote.-4.08%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.31% 423.9065 Real-time Quote.-8.56%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.75% 122.5583 Real-time Quote.-45.10%
SIEMENS AG -1.47% 140.86 Delayed Quote.8.65%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG -2.28% 18.2 Delayed Quote.3.56%
SJW GROUP -1.41% 78.87 Delayed Quote.-2.86%
WTI -0.23% 77.508 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish