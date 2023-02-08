News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil futures settle at highest in a week on China demand hopes, Middle East supply issues

Oil futures settle Tuesday at their highest in a week, finding support as hopes for a revival in Chinese crude demand continue to run strong.

BP Slows Transition to Renewable Energy as Oil Bonanza Continues

The company said it would shift to lower-carbon energy, increasing spending on the oil-and-gas production that helped push the company to a record profit last year.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose by 1.8 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles increased by 1.4 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

Can Developing Economies Have High Growth Without Using Coal?

Two experts square off on a question that will confront emerging nations in the coming years.

Siemens Energy Loss More Than Doubles

UPDATED: Siemens Energy reported a net loss of EUR598 million in the first quarter, weighed by operational troubles at its renewables unit, but repeated its full-year guidance.

Chevron Explores Algerian Gas Plans Amid Russian Sanctions

The oil giant is in talks to clinch a deal in the North African nation that holds bigger shale resources than the U.S.

Neo-Nazi Leader, Woman Charged in Plot to Attack Maryland Power Grid

Pair discussed maximizing impact of attack by hitting multiple substations at once, prosecutors said.

Woodside, Partners Make New Push to Advance Greater Sunrise Project

A consortium took a step toward developing a stalled natural-gas project near East Timor after the country's president last year warned that a continued impasse could open the door to investment from China.

Methanol Takes Lead in Shipping's Quest for Green Fuel

A successful shift to methanol, however, will require billions of dollars of investments in new ships and fueling infrastructure, as well as lower prices for methanol.

