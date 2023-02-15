Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  12:45:43 2023-02-15 am EST
78.39 USD   -0.74%
12:34aWhen meeting expectations isn't enough
RE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Could Nudge Higher as Investors Parse U.S. Inflation Data
DJ
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

02/15/2023 | 12:16am EST
Oil traders hit 'sell button' with U.S. set to release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Oil settles lower on Tuesday after the U.S. said it would follow through with a plan to sell 26 million barrels of crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve. 

 
OPEC Expects Stronger Economies to Boost Oil Demand

Stronger-than-expected economic growth in the U.S. and Europe, coupled with China's economic reopening, is seen boosting global appetite for crude. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Rose in DOE Data, Analysts Say

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose by 800,000 barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles increased by 1.5 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts. 

 
Adani Gets a Reprieve, Courtesy of the Black Stuff

Last year's coal boom delivered a win for Adani Enterprises on Tuesday. Deleveraging may prove tougher with coal prices lower now, however. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Berkshire Hathaway's increased stake in Occidental, why OPEC sees major economies dealing well with interest rates and inflation, Texas's Freeport LNG plant, and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy and Utilities sectors. 

 
Exxon Is an Exile on Wall Street and Loving It

The Dow Jones Industrial Average's shake-up in the summer of 2020 dumped Exxon Mobil, Pfizer and Raytheon just as it was their turn to thrive. 

 
Chevron Weighs Extending CEO Past Mandatory Retirement Age

Chevron's board of directors doesn't yet see an obvious internal replacement for CEO Mike Wirth and remains pleased with his stewardship. 

 
Europe Sets Rules for Producing Green Hydrogen

The European Union issued regulations for what qualifies as renewable hydrogen under its clean-energy transition plan, shaping how companies are expected to invest billions of euros in the coming years. 

 
U.S. Set to Roll Out New Tax Credits for Energy Projects

The Treasury Department is implementing programs created under the Inflation Reduction Act. 

 
Galp Earnings Up on Oil Prices

Galp Energia reported a rise in earnings for the fourth quarter of last year, as favourable oil prices boosted its business.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-23 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 1.91% 1750.3 End-of-day quote.-54.65%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.84% 472500 Delayed Quote.0.81%
BRENT OIL -0.56% 84.66 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 0.77% 172.32 Delayed Quote.-3.99%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.46% 34089.27 Real-time Quote.3.31%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.17% 116.42 Delayed Quote.6.80%
PFIZER, INC. -0.61% 43.72 Delayed Quote.-14.15%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.53% 430.1216 Real-time Quote.-0.47%
WTI -0.93% 78.388 Delayed Quote.-1.18%
