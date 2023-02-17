Advanced search
  Homepage
  Commodities
  World
  OTC Data Services
  WTI
  News
  Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  12:52:36 2023-02-17 am EST
77.88 USD   -0.19%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

02/17/2023 | 12:16am EST
Oil ends lower on signs of 'sluggish' U.S. consumer demand and a big build in supplies

Oil futures end a bit lower on Thursday, with prices pressured by signs of "sluggish" U.S. consumer demand and a more than 16-million barrel weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. 

 
Natural Gas Ends at a 26-Month Low on Expanding Surplus

Natural gas prices finished at their lowest since Dec. 28, 2020, down 3.3% at $2.389/mmBtu after a weekly storage report showed a widening surplus and government weather forecasts pointed to a normal-to-mild month of March. 

 
Europe's Gas-Price Ceiling Already Shows Cracks

The region's new price cap manages to look both risky and pointless at the same time. 

 
BP Adds to EV-Charging Network With TravelCenters Deal

The oil giant said it agreed to pay $1.3 billion in cash for a chain of about 280 U.S. fuel and convenience stores and roadside restaurants from TravelCenters of America. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on Nikola's efforts to create a hydrogen fueling network, oil prices, yesterday's oil inventories report, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Surge Higher as Refinery Activity Slows

Commercial crude-oil stockpiles increased by 16.3 million barrels, to 471.4 million barrels last week, compared with analysts expectations for an increase of 800,000 barrels from the prior week. 

 
Booming Oil Exports Boost U.S. as Global Price Maker

Market changes mean the cost of driving cars, shipping freight or flying jets increasingly relies on what happens along the U.S. Gulf Coast. 

 
Oil Demand to Hit New Record This Year as China Reopens, IEA Says

The energy watchdog raised its forecasts for oil demand this year to a record level, as China fueled a surge in air travel and Russian production remained surprisingly resilient to Western sanctions. 

 
Glencore Profits Handsomely From Energy Security

The company's next cash cow is probably copper, but the fortunes for both depend heavily on China. 

 
Oil traders hit 'sell button' with U.S. set to release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Oil settles lower on Tuesday after the U.S. said it would follow through with a plan to sell 26 million barrels of crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.59% 84.23 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
GLENCORE PLC -0.08% 507.4 Delayed Quote.-8.15%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.14% 427.436 Real-time Quote.-1.69%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.72% 117.1458 Real-time Quote.-40.74%
TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC. 70.77% 84.43 Delayed Quote.10.41%
WTI -0.56% 77.882 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish