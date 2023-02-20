Advanced search
WTI
02-20-2023
77.00 USD   +0.46%
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

02/20/2023
Oil prices log a weekly loss as interest rate-hike fears mount

Oil ends lower Friday, with U.S. benchmark crude prices down over 4% for the week, as tough talk from central bankers renews worries over an economic slowdown. 

 
Natural-Gas Slump Could Last, Says Producer EQT

EQT, the largest U.S. natural-gas producer, said the market could remain oversupplied for a while. Producers may have to slow their activity. 

 
Abu Dhabi to Sell 4% of Natural-Gas Business in IPO

The national energy company hopes to raise $2 billion from the sale and comes as Middle East energy producers ramp up plans to supply Europe. 

 
France's EDF Lost $19 Billion After Nuclear Outages

EDF lost around $19 billion last year after outages at its nuclear reactors left the state-controlled power company-and much of Western Europe-more exposed to the energy crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine. 

 
Uniper Confirms Full-Year Loss

Uniper reported a loss of EUR19 billion for 2022 as a result of high replacement procurement costs due to the curtailment of Russian gas volumes, but said it expects adjusted earnings to improve in the current year. 

 
Oil Shipping Stocks Have Soared. The Rally May Not Be Over.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced drastic shifts in oil shipping routes that could persist for some time. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on BP's planned buy of TravelCenters of America, European utilities, and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy and Utilities sector. 

 
Europe's Gas-Price Ceiling Already Shows Cracks

The region's new price cap manages to look both risky and pointless at the same time. 

 
BP Adds to EV-Charging Network With TravelCenters Deal

The oil giant said it agreed to pay $1.3 billion in cash for a chain of about 280 U.S. fuel and convenience stores and roadside restaurants from TravelCenters of America. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Surge Higher as Refinery Activity Slows

Commercial crude-oil stockpiles increased by 16.3 million barrels, to 471.4 million barrels last week, compared with analysts expectations for an increase of 800,000 barrels from the prior week.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-20-23 0015ET

