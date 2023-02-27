Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  12:32:25 2023-02-27 am EST
76.00 USD   -0.78%
12:35aPolish Refiner PKN Orlen Turns to Other Crude Sources After Russia Stops Oil Supply
MT
12:23aWoodside sees 'finely balanced' gas market, China comeback still uncertain
RE
12:18aYulong Petrochemical agrees crude supply deals with BP, Chevron for 2024
RE
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

02/27/2023 | 12:16am EST
War in Ukraine Drives Surge of U.S. Oil Exports to Europe

A year of war in Ukraine has highlighted the return of oil as a source of U.S. financial influence and geopolitical power, with the West shunning most Russian energy. 

 
Frackers Increase Spending but See Limited Gains

U.S. oil and gas producers raked in profits last year, but inflation and inventory cloud their 2023 prospects. 

 
Falling Natural Gas Prices Put the Brakes on Deals

Plunging prices for natural gas have spoiled what looked like a promising period of deal making involving energy companies and private-equity firms in the sector. 

 
Woodside Energy Net Profit More Than Triples

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. said its annual profit more than tripled as it benefited from higher oil and natural-gas prices and a major contribution from the petroleum business that it bought from BHP Group Ltd. 

 
Oil bounces, turning positive for week as traders eye cuts to Russian output and exports

Oil futures end higher Friday, finding support as investors weigh the outlook for supply from Russia and Chinese demand. 

 
Peacetime Would Be a Black Swan Event For Energy

Even if an end to the war in Ukraine isn't imminent, energy producers need to consider the possibility before they invest in long-term projects. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Gain insight on natural-gas prices, Boralex, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Again as Refineries Curb Activity

Commercial crude-oil stockpiles rose by 7.6 million barrels last week, to 479 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations that supplies would rise by 2 million barrels from the prior week. 

 
Allegiance's U.S. Coal Mines Tap Lender Cash to Avert Shutdown

Allegiance Coal USA won court approval to tap its lender's cash collateral following an emergency chapter 11 filing. 

 
Russian Oil Is Still Flowing, and That Is What the West Wants

A G-7 price cap and European Union crude and oil-product bans have curbed Moscow's energy revenues without creating shortages.


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLEGIANCE COAL LIMITED 0.00% 0.013 Delayed Quote.-73.47%
BHP GROUP LIMITED -3.03% 44.55 Delayed Quote.0.68%
BORALEX INC. -1.17% 35.39 Delayed Quote.-11.57%
BRENT OIL -0.82% 82.36 Delayed Quote.-4.44%
GOLD -0.17% 1808.37 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.51% 416.1459 Real-time Quote.-4.91%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.06% 1057.29 Real-time Quote.-0.50%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.73% 121.2192 Real-time Quote.-43.06%
SILVER -0.80% 20.601 Delayed Quote.-11.01%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.39% 75.68 Delayed Quote.4.69%
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD 1.53% 35.13 Delayed Quote.-2.37%
WTI -0.78% 75.999 Delayed Quote.-6.08%
