  Homepage
  Commodities
  World
  OTC Data Services
  WTI
  News
  Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  01:08:38 2023-03-06 am EST
79.16 USD   -0.34%
01:20aShell, Chevron and Petrobras weigh Guyana oil auction bids -sources
RE
01:14aUSP Group Swings to Loss in October-December 2022
MT
01:13aFPIs extend selling in Indian equities in February - NSDL data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

03/06/2023 | 12:16am EST
Energy Industry Wrestles Over Going Green Too Fast

Climate issues and energy security are expected topics at a gathering of government officials and oil executives. 

 
Oil ends higher after U.A.E. is said to deny it's considering an OPEC exit

Oil futures end higher, erasing a drop that followed a report the United Arab Emirates was internally debating an exit from OPEC. 

 
Saudi Arabia and U.A.E. Rift Grows

The two countries have diverged on several fronts, competing for foreign investment and influence in global oil markets and clashing on the direction of the Yemen war. 

 
How Gas From Texas Becomes Cooking Fuel in France

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Europe is importing U.S. natural gas like never before to heat homes, generate electricity and power factories. 

 
Shell Says Cutting Oil Production Is 'Not Healthy.' It's Catching Up With Exxon and Chevron.

European peer BP said last month that it would start investing more in oil and gas production, slowing plans for the green energy transition. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Petro Rio, oil prices, U.K. water utility Pennon and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
Uranium Is Back in Demand. Russia and Climate Change Are Why.

Renewed interest in nuclear power and a shift away from Russian suppliers is likely to put further upward pressure on uranium prices, products, and services. Here's how to invest. 

 
Carbon Emissions Climbed Less Than Feared in 2022 Despite Coal Resurgence

Booming demand for renewable sources has helped alleviate the impact from coal usage after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the International Energy Agency said. 

 
Chevron CEO Pledges to 'Go Slow' as Venezuelan Production Rises

Chevron is producing an increasing amount of crude oil in Venezuela, one of the rare spots of rising output. But the political situation remains uncertain. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise for 10th Consecutive Week

U.S. commercial inventories of crude oil rose by 1.2 million barrels last week, largely meeting expectations, but gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly declined.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-23 0015ET

