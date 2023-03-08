News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil prices post first loss in 6 sessions after disappointing China import data, Powell's remarks

Oil ends lower Tuesday on weaker-than-expected import data from China and remarks from the Fed's chairman that raised the potential for more aggressive interest-rate hikes.

CERAWeek Roundup: Market Talk

The energy industry meets this week in Houston to discuss core topics, including cleaner energy and the need for more oil and gas. Read on for highlights from Dow Jones Newswires.

Demand for Gasoline Is Past Its Peak. It's Not Just EVs.

Sales of gasoline might never hit prepandemic levels again. What that means for drivers, refiners, and gas stations.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Seen Up in Week

Government data are expected to show that U.S. oil inventories climbed by 700,000 barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles declined by 1.4 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

Supreme Court's 'Dark Money' Rulings Anchor Defense in Ohio Political Corruption Trial

A former top lawmaker says alleged racketeering was permissible under the Citizens United decision and other rulings.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insights on the adoption of EVs, how the Permian basin of West Texas and New Mexico is looking to plateau, and more in the latest Market Talks covering the Energy and Utilities sectors.

Falling Oil Revenues, Soaring War Costs Squeeze Russia's Finances

The government's budget plunged into a deeper deficit in February, heaping pressure on the Kremlin to square the ballooning costs of its war in Ukraine with lower prices for its oil.

Exxon Sued by Federal Agency Over Nooses Allegedly Found at Refinery

Exxon said it disagreed with the EEOC's allegations about the Louisiana plant and has a zero-tolerance policy toward harassment and discrimination.

Energy Industry Wrestles Over Going Green Too Fast

Climate issues and energy security are expected topics at a gathering of government officials and oil executives.

Saudi Arabia and U.A.E. Rift Grows

The two countries have diverged on several fronts, competing for foreign investment and influence in global oil markets and clashing on the direction of the Yemen war.

