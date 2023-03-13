Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  04:39:59 2023-03-13 am EDT
76.54 USD   -0.80%
US Futures Rise, European Stocks Slip as Investors Digest SVB Fallout
DJ
HSBC buys UK arm of failed Silicon Valley Bank
AN
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

03/13/2023 | 04:16am EDT
Biden Declares U.S. Arctic Ocean Off Limits to New Oil and Gas Leasing

The administration said it will form a "firewall" against future oil and gas leasing in the Arctic and federal lands in Alaska's North Slope. 

 
Saudi Aramco Posts Record $161 Billion Profit for 2022

Saudi Arabia's national oil company reported the largest profit by an energy firm, boosting the kingdom's coffers as it looks to showcase its global business and foreign-policy ambitions. 

 
U.S. Expected to Approve Big Oil-Drilling Project in Alaska

ConocoPhillips' Willow project in the Arctic is opposed by environmentalists and many Democrats. 

 
Oil prices tally a weekly loss of nearly 4% on fears of Fed rate rises

Oil prices settle higher on Friday, but post a weekly loss of nearly 4%. 

 
GE's Big Plans Are Luring Wall Street Bulls

J.P. Morgan raised its price target for General Electric stock to $100 from $88 a share. A few days ago the target was $50. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Greenlane Renewables, fusion development, Malakoff, Shell and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
With Coal in Demand, Governments Raise Taxes and Royalties on Miners

The bigger take is bankrolling infrastructure and social services, but mining companies say the squeeze could dent investment and jobs. 

 
Big Oil Gushes Cash Because It Doesn't Know Where to Invest

At an annual gathering in Houston, energy companies talked up an "orderly" transition. But they also seem reluctant to drill more. 

 
CERAWeek Roundup: Market Talk

The energy industry meets this week in Houston to discuss core topics, including cleaner energy and the need for more oil and gas. Read on for highlights from Dow Jones Newswires. 

 
Nord Stream Blast Probe in Germany Centers on Sailboat, Crew

German authorities have identified a boat manned by a six-member crew that they say could have been involved in a sabotage operation, according to a senior government official.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 0415ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.43% 0.66618 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
BRENT OIL -0.58% 82.65 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.15% 1.20971 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.21% 0.72761 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
CONOCOPHILLIPS -1.50% 104.22 Delayed Quote.-11.68%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.28% 1.0711 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -0.61% 91 Delayed Quote.39.80%
GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC. 8.57% 0.38 Delayed Quote.32.17%
GREENLANE RENEWABLES INC. -16.30% 0.385 Delayed Quote.-21.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.01% 0.012207 Delayed Quote.0.79%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.48% 0.61905 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.00% 32.8 End-of-day quote.2.18%
WTI -0.67% 76.647 Delayed Quote.-4.72%
