WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  12:36:20 2023-03-17 am EDT
69.09 USD   +0.87%
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

03/17/2023 | 12:16am EDT
Oil Finishes Higher, Ending 3-Day Slump

Crude-oil futures finished higher as both major benchmarks put an end to a three-day streak of sharp declines. 

 
Natural Gas Prices Climb as Storage Patterns Shift

Natural gas prices closed the day higher on expectations a supply glut may begin to narrow over the coming weeks due to some late-winter cold spells. 

 
Couche-Tard to Buy Assets From TotalEnergies

Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard has made an offer to acquire retail assets in Europe from TotalEnergies for EUR3 billion. 

 
Who Blew Up Nord Stream? Investigators Focus on Six Mysterious Passengers on a Yacht

A boat rented in Germany sailed close to the spots in the Baltic Sea where explosions sabotaged the gas pipeline from Russia. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on core earnings at European energy-services companies, E.ON, Sembcorp Industries, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
G-7 Opposes Lowering Russian Crude Price Cap From $60 a Barrel

The European Commission said President Biden warned the EU that Washington had no appetite to cut the price cap. 

 
U.S. Crude Slips Below $70 a Barrel

Oil prices fell to 15-month lows amid fears that the banking-sector turmoil signals broader challenges for the economy. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise for 11th Time in 12 Weeks

Crude-oil stockpiles rose by 1.6 million barrels last week, to 480.1 million barrels, compared with analysts expectations that supplies would rise by 100,000 barrels. 

 
Sanctions on Russian Oil Are Crimping Moscow's Income, IEA Says

Moscow has largely succeeded in finding new customers but at a sharp cost to its oil export income, the International Energy Agency said. 

 
Why Gas Bills Are Going Crazy-With No End in Sight

Supply challenges contributed to the most volatile year on record for natural gas prices, and the volatility isn't slowing down.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-23 0015ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. 2.74% 62.61 End-of-day quote.5.23%
BRENT OIL 1.03% 75.47 Delayed Quote.-9.76%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.11% 379.7544 Real-time Quote.-15.60%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.08% 122.858 Real-time Quote.-43.11%
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD 0.25% 4.06 Delayed Quote.20.12%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.08% 53.31 Real-time Quote.-9.10%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.19% 76.33 Delayed Quote.5.20%
WTI 0.85% 69.085 Delayed Quote.-10.64%
