WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  12:42:27 2023-03-20 am EDT
66.16 USD   -1.25%
12:29aOmega Oil & Gas Spuds Canyon-2 Well
MT
12:17aIndia plans to extend fuel export curbs beyond March - sources
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

03/20/2023 | 12:16am EDT
Oil prices see biggest weekly drop of 2023 on recession fears

Oil futures suffer biggest weekly drop of 2023 as worries over the U.S. and European banking sector stoke recession fears. 

 
Big Oil Prepares for Upheaval at the Gas Station

TotalEnergies sale of its European service stations shows a more cautious approach to the growth of electric vehicles than at peers Shell and BP. 

 
China's Surging Oil Demand Pushes Shipping Costs Sharply Higher

A burst of U.S. exports to China is driving up charter rates for the world's biggest crude tankers. 

 
EDF to Increase Reactor Checks After Regulator's Request

EDF said it didn't expect any reduction in output this year despite finding defects at some of its reactors, but was stepping up inspections at the request of France's nuclear-safety authority. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Alimentation Couche Tard's acquisition of TotalEnergies, Enel, Karoon Energy and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
Couche-Tard to Buy Assets From TotalEnergies

Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard has made an offer to acquire retail assets in Europe from TotalEnergies for EUR3 billion. 

 
Who Blew Up Nord Stream? Investigators Focus on Six Mysterious Passengers on a Yacht

A boat rented in Germany sailed close to the spots in the Baltic Sea where explosions sabotaged the gas pipeline from Russia. 

 
G-7 Opposes Lowering Russian Crude Price Cap From $60 a Barrel

The European Commission said President Biden warned the EU that Washington had no appetite to cut the price cap. 

 
U.S. Crude Slips Below $70 a Barrel

Oil prices fell to 15-month lows amid fears that the banking-sector turmoil signals broader challenges for the economy. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise for 11th Time in 12 Weeks

Crude-oil stockpiles rose by 1.6 million barrels last week, to 480.1 million barrels, compared with analysts expectations that supplies would rise by 100,000 barrels.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-20-23 0015ET

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. -1.63% 61.59 End-of-day quote.3.51%
BRENT OIL -1.15% 72.33 Delayed Quote.-13.18%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.04% 11.835 Real-time Quote.-1.38%
ENEL S.P.A. -0.17% 5.287 Delayed Quote.5.11%
KAROON ENERGY LTD -6.76% 1.93 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.79% 363.9153 Real-time Quote.-16.61%
TOTALENERGIES SE -0.32% 53.14 Real-time Quote.-9.39%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.37% 76.98 Delayed Quote.6.22%
WTI -1.24% 66.155 Delayed Quote.-14.95%
