News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil futures end higher Tuesday for a second session, extending a bounce off a 15-month low as worries over the banking sector continued to ease.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Decreased in DOE Data, Analysts Say

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories declined by 1.5 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles declined by 1.4 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts.

Bank Fears Rattle Oil Markets Poised for Chinese Boom

Stress in the financial sector is complicating Wall Street's outlook for crude.

RWE to Lift Payout Despite Weaker Results

RWE said it planned to increase its dividend this year despite earnings likely to come in below last year's levels.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Ballard Power, natural gas prices, RWE, Aboitiz Power and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Venezuela Oil Minister Resigns Amid Widening Corruption Probe

Tareck El Aissami was among the power brokers in the regime but leaves as police pursue a network of workers in the judiciary and oil industry.

Big Oil Prepares for Upheaval at the Gas Station

TotalEnergies sale of its European service stations shows a more cautious approach to the growth of electric vehicles than at peers Shell and BP.

China's Surging Oil Demand Pushes Shipping Costs Sharply Higher

A burst of U.S. exports to China is driving up charter rates for the world's biggest crude tankers.

EDF to Increase Reactor Checks After Regulator's Request

EDF said it didn't expect any reduction in output this year despite finding defects at some of its reactors, but was stepping up inspections at the request of France's nuclear-safety authority.

Couche-Tard to Buy Assets From TotalEnergies

Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard has made an offer to acquire retail assets in Europe from TotalEnergies for EUR3 billion.

