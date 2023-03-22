Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  12:44:47 2023-03-22 am EDT
69.30 USD   -0.18%
12:29aTotalEnergies Aims to Deepen Emission Cuts Following Progress in 2022
MT
12:28aVenezuela president names PDVSA head Tellechea as new oil minister
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

03/22/2023 | 12:16am EDT
Oil tallies rises for a second session, extending its bounce off a 15-month low

Oil futures end higher Tuesday for a second session, extending a bounce off a 15-month low as worries over the banking sector continued to ease. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Decreased in DOE Data, Analysts Say

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories declined by 1.5 million barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles declined by 1.4 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts. 

 
Bank Fears Rattle Oil Markets Poised for Chinese Boom

Stress in the financial sector is complicating Wall Street's outlook for crude. 

 
RWE to Lift Payout Despite Weaker Results

RWE said it planned to increase its dividend this year despite earnings likely to come in below last year's levels. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Ballard Power, natural gas prices, RWE, Aboitiz Power and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
Venezuela Oil Minister Resigns Amid Widening Corruption Probe

Tareck El Aissami was among the power brokers in the regime but leaves as police pursue a network of workers in the judiciary and oil industry. 

 
Big Oil Prepares for Upheaval at the Gas Station

TotalEnergies sale of its European service stations shows a more cautious approach to the growth of electric vehicles than at peers Shell and BP. 

 
China's Surging Oil Demand Pushes Shipping Costs Sharply Higher

A burst of U.S. exports to China is driving up charter rates for the world's biggest crude tankers. 

 
EDF to Increase Reactor Checks After Regulator's Request

EDF said it didn't expect any reduction in output this year despite finding defects at some of its reactors, but was stepping up inspections at the request of France's nuclear-safety authority. 

 
Couche-Tard to Buy Assets From TotalEnergies

Canadian convenience-store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard has made an offer to acquire retail assets in Europe from TotalEnergies for EUR3 billion.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-23 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION 1.37% 37.1 End-of-day quote.8.96%
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. 0.18% 62.83 End-of-day quote.5.60%
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. 6.49% 7.38 Delayed Quote.6.94%
BRENT OIL -0.24% 74.93 Delayed Quote.-14.83%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.08% 11.835 Real-time Quote.-1.38%
RWE AG 1.43% 38.93 Delayed Quote.-6.40%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.22% 379.9188 Real-time Quote.-16.61%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.33% 114.8984 Real-time Quote.-45.34%
TOTALENERGIES SE 2.51% 55.21 Real-time Quote.-5.87%
WTI -0.16% 69.301 Delayed Quote.-16.45%
