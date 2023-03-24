News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Oil futures end lower on recession worries

Oil futures finish lower on Thursday after a three-session run higher, as traders weigh the prospects for an economic recession.

Natural Gas Futures Close Lower Amid Storage Surplus

Natural gas futures erased earlier gains to settle lower at $2.154/mmBtu, as storage levels remain high and weather conditions failed to offer support.

Government Backing for Clean-Energy Startups May Replace Silicon Valley Bank Loans

Federal grants may be better suited than bank loans to support clean-energy innovation, industry advisers say

What Does 'Made in America' Mean? In Green Energy, Billions Hinge on the Answer

Companies pursuing subsidies are trying to influence how the Treasury Department defines the phrase.

Big Oil Eyes New Deals in North Africa Amid Rising Energy Demand

Halliburton and Honeywell are in advanced talks to develop oil fields and refineries in Libya, while Eni is importing more oil and gas from Algeria.

Diesel Drops. It's an Economic Danger Sign.

A big drop in demand for diesel fuel may be due to slowing economic growth in the U.S., especially in the heavy industry and construction sectors.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Brazil's efforts to reverse Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras's privatization, Rex International, Huaneng Power and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Rose While Fuel Fell

U.S. inventories of crude oil increased by 1.1 million barrels last week, after analysts had predicted stockpiles would fall by 1.5 million barrels.

In Green Hydrogen Race With the U.S., Europe Is Hobbled

Even if the European Union can match the scale and clarity of Washington's subsidies for green technologies, the region's higher energy prices are a problem.

Insurer Chubb Demands Energy Producers Cut Methane Emissions for Coverage

The restrictions fall short of demands by climate activists.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 0015ET