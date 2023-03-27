News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

ConocoPhillips CEO Doubles Down on Alaska Oil as Competitors Leave Arctic

Chief Executive Ryan Lance is forging ahead with drilling for Alaska oil, emboldened by President Biden's approval of the $7 billion Willow project.

How Options-Hedging Turbocharged Oil Volatility

A type of trading amplified a price drop to 15-month lows and now could help fuel a rebound.

Canadian Quakes Determined to Be Caused by Oil Activity

Wastewater from oil operations pumped into the ground sparked Alberta temblors, a regulator and researchers both concluded.

Oil prices settle lower, paring gains for the week, as European bank worries rise

Oil futures settle lower Friday, taking back a portion of this week's bounce, as renewed worries over the U.S. and European banking sectors revived fears of a credit squeeze and an economic downturn.

Biden, Trudeau Tout Job Boosts From Clean Energy, Chips Manufacturing

The two leaders also stressed their commitment to defending Ukraine in remarks to the Canadian Parliament.

LG Energy to Build $5.6 Billion Battery Plant in U.S.

LG Energy Solution said it will build a battery-production complex in Queen Creek, Ariz., to meet growing demand for electric vehicles.

Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Brazilian power company Enava, fuel-cell technology company Ceres Power, Enbridge's planned tunnel for the Line 5 pipeline, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities.

Government Backing for Clean-Energy Startups May Replace Silicon Valley Bank Loans

Federal grants may be better suited than bank loans to support clean-energy innovation, industry advisers say

What Does 'Made in America' Mean? In Green Energy, Billions Hinge on the Answer

Companies pursuing subsidies are trying to influence how the Treasury Department defines the phrase.

Big Oil Eyes New Deals in North Africa Amid Rising Energy Demand

Halliburton and Honeywell are in advanced talks to develop oil fields and refineries in Libya, while Eni is importing more oil and gas from Algeria.

