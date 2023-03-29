Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  12:56:31 2023-03-29 am EDT
73.59 USD   -0.25%
12:19aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Tread Water as Investors Await Fresh Cues
DJ
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/28CNOOC, Shell to Invest Another 52 Billion Yuan to Expand Ethylene Project
MT
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

03/29/2023 | 12:16am EDT
Oil ends at a more than a 2-week high as natural-gas futures mark lowest finish in over 2 years

Oil futures end Tuesday at their highest in more two weeks, while natural-gas prices mark their lowest settlement in over two years. 

 
New Shell CEO Faces Big Dilemma: Should the Company Pump More Oil?

Wael Sawan says he knows some people are going to be unhappy when he completes his business plan for the energy giant. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data

Government data are expected to show that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose by 300,000 barrels in the latest week, while gasoline stockpiles declined by 1.6 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on Ottawa's efforts on carbon pricing, Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, Sembcorp Marine, Manila Water and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
FirstEnergy Names Blackstone's Brian Tierney as President and CEO

Mr. Tierney, who serves as global head of portfolio operations and asset management for Blackstone's infrastructure group, will join the electric utility company in June. 

 
Brookfield Renewable Enters Australian Renewable Energy Market with Origin Energy Deal

Brookfield said Origin Energy is critical to Australia's energy transition and energy security. 

 
ConocoPhillips CEO Doubles Down on Alaska Oil as Competitors Leave Arctic

Chief Executive Ryan Lance is forging ahead with drilling for Alaska oil, emboldened by President Biden's approval of the $7 billion Willow project. 

 
Sinopec's 2022 Net Profit Fell as Domestic Demand Waned

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., also known as Sinopec, posted a drop in net profit for 2022 on lower demand for natural gas and oil products due to the pandemic. 

 
How Options-Hedging Turbocharged Oil Volatility

A type of trading amplified a price drop to 15-month lows and now could help fuel a rebound. 

 
Canadian Quakes Determined to Be Caused by Oil Activity

Wastewater from oil operations pumped into the ground sparked Alberta temblors, a regulator and researchers both concluded.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-23 0015ET

BLACKSTONE INC. -0.63% 83.66 Delayed Quote.13.48%
BRENT OIL -0.23% 78.23 Delayed Quote.-12.79%
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE CORPORATION 1.70% 44.9 Delayed Quote.18.46%
COMPANHIA ENERGÉTICA DE MINAS GERAIS - CEMIG 2.27% 10.94 Delayed Quote.-2.24%
CONOCOPHILLIPS 1.08% 97.93 Delayed Quote.-17.01%
FIRSTENERGY CORP. -1.05% 38.62 Delayed Quote.-6.94%
MANILA WATER COMPANY, INC. 1.89% 18.34 End-of-day quote.-3.98%
ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED 0.67% 8.225 Delayed Quote.5.83%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.19% 403.376 Real-time Quote.-9.20%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.14% 100.3839 Real-time Quote.-50.50%
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 0.91% 0.112 Delayed Quote.-23.91%
SHELL PLC 1.37% 2263 Delayed Quote.-2.71%
WTI -0.29% 73.592 Delayed Quote.-13.49%
