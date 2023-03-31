Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  12:19:08 2023-03-31 am EDT
74.39 USD   +0.01%
News 
News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

03/31/2023 | 12:16am EDT
Iraqi Oil-Pipeline Closure Supports Global Crude Prices

The closure threatens supplies in European countries hunting for alternatives to Russian crude. 

 
Oil posts its highest finish since mid-March on stronger demand expectations, tighter supplies

Oil futures settle higher on Thursday, buoyed by brighter prospects for the Chinese and U.S. economy and tighter supplies. 

 
Natural Gas Prices Fall After Storage Data

Natural gas prices dropped 3.7% to a finish at $2.104/mmBtu in a market that's struggling on several fronts, including weak domestic demand, uncertain flow rates for liquefied natural gas exports, and unrelenting gas production rates that keep hitting all-time highs. 

 
House Passes GOP Energy Agenda Boosting Oil and Gas Production

While the measure isn't expected to become law, it could influence talks with Democrats, who called the bill "polluters over people." 

 
Coal Prices Tumble While Use of Renewables Leaps Ahead

Warm winter weather allowed coal to pile up at power plants, alleviating shortages. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on carbon capture storage and utilization projects in the U.K., EVgo, thermal coal, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
Siemens Energy to Refinance Gamesa Debt With Bond Funds

Siemens Energy has placed its first green bond, with the proceeds of EUR1.5 billion used to refinance existing borrowings of its wind-turbine unit. 

 
SSE Lifts Profit Outlook

SSE raised its full-year earnings guidance, saying the performance of its flexible generation plant to support supply security has more than offset lower-than-planned renewables output. 

 
Petrofac, Hitachi Energy Secure Offshore Wind Deal

Petrofac said it and Hitachi Energy have been awarded a multiyear agreement worth around EUR13 billion from TenneT for work to expand offshore wind capacity in the Dutch-German North Sea. 

 
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Fall Sharply as Refinery Activity Speeds Up

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly slid by 7.5 million barrels last week as refinery activity increased more than expected.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 0015ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.08% 78.42 Delayed Quote.-8.84%
PETROFAC LIMITED 69.89% 83.35 Delayed Quote.18.65%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.01% 407.5413 Real-time Quote.-9.20%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.14% 98.3706 Real-time Quote.-51.20%
SIEMENS AG 1.52% 148.52 Delayed Quote.14.56%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG 2.22% 20.06 Delayed Quote.14.14%
WTI 0.01% 74.388 Delayed Quote.-8.37%
Chart WTI
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WTI
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
