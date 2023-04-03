News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

Saudi-Led Oil Producers to Lower Output Further

The new cuts are expected to total more than a million barrels a day, potentially sending crude prices higher.

Japan Breaks With U.S. Allies, Buys Russian Oil Above Cap

Citing energy needs, Tokyo won legal exception to rules binding Group of Seven nations.

Oil Ticks Down Ahead of PCE Data

Oil prices ticked lower ahead of the PCE data, which is expected to show price pressures eased month on month but remained steady on year, while a stronger-than-expected reading could raise concerns the Fed will need to keep monetary policy tighter for longer.

Oil Sputters as Bank Fears Are Weighed Against China Hopes

The risks of a U.S. recession are clouding Wall Street's outlook for crude prices.

Carlyle-Owned Natural Gas Plant Business Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Cogentrix Lincoln seeks breathing room from and looks to sue a regional transmission operator demanding collateral and penalties after service issues caused by winter storm Elliott.

Green Energy Is Stuck at a Financial Red Light

Rising interest rates are just one of many factors that could throw a wrench in wind and solar developers' plans.

Iraqi Oil-Pipeline Closure Supports Global Crude Prices

The closure threatens supplies in European countries hunting for alternatives to Russian crude.

House Passes GOP Energy Agenda Boosting Oil and Gas Production

While the measure isn't expected to become law, it could influence talks with Democrats, who called the bill "polluters over people."

Coal Prices Tumble While Use of Renewables Leaps Ahead

Warm winter weather allowed coal to pile up at power plants, alleviating shortages.

