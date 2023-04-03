Advanced search
  WTI
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  12:43:02 2023-04-03 am EDT
79.72 USD   -0.97%
12:52aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares little changed amid oil-linked inflation concerns
RE
12:47aAustralia, NZ dlrs drift lower as greenback gains, RBA rate decision looms
RE
12:43aGold drops after OPEC+ oil cut raises Fed hike odds
RE
Summary 
Summary

News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

04/03/2023 | 12:16am EDT
Saudi-Led Oil Producers to Lower Output Further

The new cuts are expected to total more than a million barrels a day, potentially sending crude prices higher. 

 
Japan Breaks With U.S. Allies, Buys Russian Oil Above Cap

Citing energy needs, Tokyo won legal exception to rules binding Group of Seven nations. 

 
Oil Ticks Down Ahead of PCE Data

Oil prices ticked lower ahead of the PCE data, which is expected to show price pressures eased month on month but remained steady on year, while a stronger-than-expected reading could raise concerns the Fed will need to keep monetary policy tighter for longer. 

 
Oil Sputters as Bank Fears Are Weighed Against China Hopes

The risks of a U.S. recession are clouding Wall Street's outlook for crude prices. 

 
Carlyle-Owned Natural Gas Plant Business Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Cogentrix Lincoln seeks breathing room from and looks to sue a regional transmission operator demanding collateral and penalties after service issues caused by winter storm Elliott. 

 
Green Energy Is Stuck at a Financial Red Light

Rising interest rates are just one of many factors that could throw a wrench in wind and solar developers' plans. 

 
Energy & Utilities Roundup: Market Talk

Find insight on pressure on commodity prices, a rebound in mining and oil and gas in Canada, Jersey Oil & Gas, and more in the latest Market Talks covering Energy and Utilities. 

 
Iraqi Oil-Pipeline Closure Supports Global Crude Prices

The closure threatens supplies in European countries hunting for alternatives to Russian crude. 

 
House Passes GOP Energy Agenda Boosting Oil and Gas Production

While the measure isn't expected to become law, it could influence talks with Democrats, who called the bill "polluters over people." 

 
Coal Prices Tumble While Use of Renewables Leaps Ahead

Warm winter weather allowed coal to pile up at power plants, alleviating shortages.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 0015ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.15% 0.66675 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
BRENT OIL 1.59% 79.73 Delayed Quote.-8.70%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.03% 1.2282 Delayed Quote.2.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.14% 0.73947 Delayed Quote.0.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.07% 1.07942 Delayed Quote.1.89%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.35% 0.012133 Delayed Quote.0.78%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.04% 0.6221 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -5.69% 97.8088 Real-time Quote.-50.48%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. 2.68% 31.06 Delayed Quote.4.09%
WTI -1.04% 79.722 Delayed Quote.-7.58%
All news about WTI
12:52aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares little changed amid oil-linked inflation concerns
RE
12:47aAustralia, NZ dlrs drift lower as greenback gains, RBA rate decision looms
RE
12:43aGold drops after OPEC+ oil cut raises Fed hike odds
RE
12:30aChina stocks rise as property, tech firms jump; Hong Kong slips
RE
12:22aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted amid caution on inflation concerns
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Oil Jumps on Surprise -2-
DJ
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Oil Jumps on Surprise OPEC+ Output Cut
DJ
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/02China’s Natural Gas Consumption Almost Flat in January-February
MT
04/02Soybeans climb to 3-week high, corn jumps on U.S. planting delays
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
